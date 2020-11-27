Advanced search

Our reporter Harry Rutter gets documentary commissioned for Sky TV channel

PUBLISHED: 17:12 27 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:12 27 November 2020

Journalist Harry Rutter will direct and produce Spotting London�s Supercars which airs on Sky after the 2021 summer. Picture: Supplied/Josh Scoot

Archant

Our journalist and digital know-it-all has landed a one-hour TV slot on Sky for his self-directed documentary on London’s car-parazzi.

Harry Rutter, who has worked at this newspaper for more than three years, says it is “a dream come true” to get his show ‘Spotting London’s Supercars’ on TV.

Production begins at the start of 2021 after several delays due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the show is set to feature a few famous faces.

Harry said: “This is a project of mine that has been in the pipeline for a very long time, I’ve been working on show’s concept since 2017.

“It really is a childhood dream come true to say that I have a TV programme coming to Sky and I’m so excited to start work on production.

Supecar spotter Josh Scoot filming at an event. Picture: ScootSupercarsSupecar spotter Josh Scoot filming at an event. Picture: ScootSupercars

“There is a lot of exciting stuff planned that I am not allowed to announce just yet, but I promise that every petrolhead is going to love it.”

Planning is currently ongoing for the documentary which puts a spotlight on the UK capital’s supercar spotters who snap the city’s rich and famous.

You may also want to watch:

Spotting London’s Supercars will air on Sky channel 376 on Spotlight TV as well as Freesat channel 516, with highlights being posted online for free.

Harry filming with a Ferrari in the background. Picture: SuppliedHarry filming with a Ferrari in the background. Picture: Supplied

Harry began his career at March-based 20Twenty Productions where he worked on several of their films and projects after studying media at Neale-Wade Academy.

The 21-year-old, who also owns a celebrity PR and publicity agency, has worked with the channel before which airs shows about music, movies and more.

Harry added: “I am so happy that Spotlight TV will be the first home for my first self-produced TV show under my own company.

“I’ve worked on several television shows under production companies over the years, but this is a first for me to have my own company behind the show.

Supercar sitting in the streets of London. Picture: ScootSupercarsSupercar sitting in the streets of London. Picture: ScootSupercars

“We have worked with the channel before and it seemed only right to work with them again for our original production debut.

“Spotlight TV has a great reputation for bringing on celebrities and online superstars with great hosts such as Hayley Palmer and Louise Gookey.

“My show will carry on that tradition as some big names have already agreed to take part in the show which we’re all excited to make.”

To keep up to date with the show, visit: www.instagram.com/spottingsupercarstv

