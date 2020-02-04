Students from Chatteris and March named apprentices of the year at annual awards

Two students from Fenland were named apprentices of the year at an annual awards ceremony this week.

Harry Skoulding, 17, from March who works at the Old Nene Golf Club in Ramsey and Gemma Sessions, a dental nurse at So Dental in Chatteris, were awarded for dedication to their chosen profession at Cambridge Regional College's apprenticeship awards.

The pair's success comes amid national apprenticeship week from today till February 7, which aims to encourage people of all ages to consider an apprenticeship towards achieving their chosen career.

Harry, a former King's Ely student, said: "Part of my reason to go into catering was the family business hotel and restaurant in March.

"I would help out and found my favourite thing was being part of people's weddings and helping make the event a successful day for everyone.

"I had been working at the Old Nene Golf Club at weekends and was lucky I could continue by being taken on by them to study for the level two catering apprenticeship.

"I never expected to win this apprenticeship award and it shows I'm doing the right thing and that makes me very happy."

Mum-of-two Gemma, 33 who is now a registered dental nurse, was studying fashion and textiles at the Cambridgeshire college when she met her husband Leigh, who was in the army.

Gemma has lived in the likes of Germany and Thorney Island, before moving to Chatteris in 2012 to work as activity coordinator at The Gables Care Home.

"With Leigh being in the forces, my career never really took off," Gemma said. "I worked in temporary or part-time jobs which fitted around the children.

"The care home work made me realise I enjoyed being in a caring role.

"While there, a training opportunity came up at So Dental and I knew this was my chance to do something for me.

"Being an apprentice has given me the opportunity to find a career I really love in which I can progress. Being a young mum, working and juggling college was at times difficult, but it was doable.

"Apprenticeships are a great way to earn and learn and get hands on experience in a meaningful way."

The Cambridge Regional College apprenticeship awards celebrated 13 employer winners and 12 apprentice winners from across the eastern region.