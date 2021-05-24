News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Vintage lorry convoy steams through the Fens for lockdown road run

Daniel Mason

Published: 4:15 PM May 24, 2021    Updated: 4:26 PM May 24, 2021
Flatlands Road Run 2021

Over 50 vintage vehicles steamed through the Fens as part of the 'Flatlands Road Run' organised by haulage firm Ken Thomas. - Credit: Darren Green

Over 50 vintage trucks steamed along Fenland’s roads as residents cheered the convoy on. 

The convoy, arranged by haulier Ken Thomas of Guyhirn, assembled in Chapel Road, Wisbech before setting off on the ‘Flatlands Road Run’ on May 23.

Haulage firms from across the county joined the rally, including Knowles Transport of Wimblington, P.Harpers & Sons and PC Howard Ltd. 

John Thomas, owner of Ken Thomas, said: “We decided as a group of enthusiasts for lorries and commercial vehicles, because of lockdown, we haven’t been out with lorries for the last 18 months. 

“So the road run was a means of getting people together, seeing the restorations made during lockdown and giving lorries a run.” 

The road run passed through the likes of Elm, Friday Bridge, Coldham, March, Doddington and Chatteris before making its way to the A1 towards Peterborough. 

Following a short stop, the convoy left for the A16 towards Spalding, before turning onto the A1101 for Wisbech. 

Jon, whose annual ‘top gear road run’ was cancelled last year due to Covid-19 restrictions, has been asked to run the event twice a year because of its success. 

He said: “I put on social media if you see us, give us a wave and the drivers love that! It was lovely.” 

