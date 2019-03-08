Advanced search

Police appeal to find 36-year-old Alexandr who has been missing from his Cambridgeshire home for more than a week

PUBLISHED: 12:40 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:40 10 October 2019

Alexandr Gumeniuc from Peterborough (pictured) has been missing for more than one week. Have you seen him? Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Alexandr Gumeniuc from Peterborough (pictured) has been missing for more than one week. Have you seen him? Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

A Cambridgeshire man has been missing from his home for more than one week - have you seen him around?

Alexandr Gumeniuc was last seen at around 9.30pm on Saturday, September 28 when he left his Peterborough home to get food at a local kebab shop.

The 36-year-old of Sandford, Westwood has now been missing more than a week and police are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Detective Inspector Andy Tolley said: "Alexandr has never been missing before and to not be in touch with anyone for this long is out of character.

"Alexandr left his address, where he rents a room in a family home, on foot, however, he did not return home and no one has seen or spoken to him since.

"Alexandr has not shown up at work and most of his belongings remain in his room, which suggests he did not plan on going anywhere.

"If you think you may have seen Alexandr in the past week, please get in touch."

Alexandr is described as a white man, between 5' 8" and 5' 10" tall, slim, with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a sports top, trousers and trainers.

Anyone who has seen Alexandr or believes they may know where he is should contact police by calling 101 and quoting incident 261 of 5 October.

