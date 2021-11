Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham in Cambridge earlier this year with Dr Nik Johnson “taking a tour of the local public transport and active travel options across the city”. - Credit: CAPCA

Residents are being called to share their views on how transport in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough can be improved for future generations.

A public engagement on the Combined Authority’s local transport and connectivity plan (LTCP) is being held over the next four weeks.

As part of the LTCP, residents can have their say on a proposed updated transport plan.

Mayor Dr Nik Johnson said: “As we develop our renewed plan, we need to hear directly from the people which use our transport network.”

The public can also highlight transport challenges and opportunities for improvement in their area as part of the developing LTCP.

The LTCP, which will update the current local transport plan, aims to meet challenges including on public health, the environment, the impact of Covid-19 and access to jobs and education.

As part of the plan, it will seek ways that digital infrastructure can be improved to support new ways of living for residents.

A Combined Authority spokesperson said the plan is being revamped because of “significant changes and developments in transport locally and nationally”.

Dr Johnson said: “Our public health, our impact on climate change, regional inequalities, growth and the economy are all impacted by transport.

“We need to make sure the LTCP is ready to meet the major challenges we face now and in the future.

“What people say will make a difference to our transport future, so I encourage everyone to take part.”

Residents can have their say or ask questions during the engagement through:

A dedicated website live for the duration of the engagement: https://yourltcp.co.uk/

Freepost: YOUR LTCP

Email: contact@yourltcp.co.uk

Hard copies of the consultation dropped off at various locations across Cambridgeshire & Peterborough

The engagement, which started on November 1, will close on November 28.

The LTCP is planned to be completed and recommended to the Combined Authority board for adoption in March 2022.

If people miss this opportunity, they can still have their say at the public consultation planned for January next year.