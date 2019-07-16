What do you think? Residents in and around March urged to share their views on travel in the area as part of transport study

Residents in and around March are being urged to share their views on travel in the region as part of the first phase of a transport study.

Funded by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CAPCA), the March Area Transport Study aims to identify potential traffic improvements for the town.

Carried out by Cambridgeshire County Council and the Fenland District Council, the online form is now available and can be accessed until Sunday, August 11.

Jan French, chair of the Member Steering Group for the study, said: "We'd like to encourage people to share their thoughts with us to inform this much needed work.

"As yet nothing is decided and at this stage we're looking at a wide range of potential improvements which could include walking, cycling, bus, rail and road projects.

"We'll then be developing a set of recommendations for potential schemes that will inform a further consultation towards the end of the year."

James Palmer, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: "The combined authority is committed to investing in our market towns.

"This is including through our ongoing programme of 'Masterplans', to ensure they have a thriving, sustainable future.

"Better transport links are key to this, including in March, so I'm looking forward to learning the views of people and seeing the opportunities for improvements that will be identified."

The study is due to be complete this winter when the outcome and proposed package of schemes will be reported back to CAPCA to agree the next steps.

The findings will also be used to inform the developing March Masterplan for Growth.