Advanced search

Man hospitalised with serious injuries after head-on motorcycle collision in Fens

PUBLISHED: 11:04 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:04 30 September 2020

Two off-road motorcycles collided on the B1084 in Christchurch at around 9pm on Monday September 28. Picture: Google Maps

Two off-road motorcycles collided on the B1084 in Christchurch at around 9pm on Monday September 28. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after two off-road motorcycles collided head-on along a Fenland B road.

The bikes crashed at around 8.50pm on the B1094 Upwell Road at Christchurch on Monday, September 28.

One rider, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but non-life threatening condition, the other fled the scene.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We are appealing for information following a serious collision involving two off-road motorcycles.

“The head-on collision involving the two motorcycles happened at about 8.50pm on the B1094, Upwell Road.

“The rider of one of the bikes was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where he remains in a serious but non-life threatening condition.

“The rider of the other bike left the scene before officers arrived.”

Anyone who saw the collision or the vehicles in the lead up to it, or has dash cam footage, is urged to contact police via web chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 428 of September 28.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Cambs Times

March Town Ladies respond to FA Cup exit with Cambs League win

March Town Ladies started their league campaign with victory at Peterborough Northern Star Reserves. Here, Louise Barbour celebrates scoring against her former club. Picture: STEVE HONE

Magnet fisherman finds three shotguns and two rifles bundled together in Fenland river

Five guns were found bundled together in a stretch of river between March and Chatteris. Picture: Supplied

March Town eager for action as East Region Hockey League season begins

Jody Betts was named man of the match for March Town 1sts in their thrashing of Kettering 2nds. Picture: MARCH TOWN HOCKEY CLUB

Man hospitalised with serious injuries after head-on motorcycle collision in Fens

Two off-road motorcycles collided on the B1084 in Christchurch at around 9pm on Monday September 28. Picture: Google Maps

‘The pain never goes away’ - Mother describes the heartbreak of losing her stillborn baby 50 years ago

Fifty years on, Catherine Flanagan (pictured) describes the long-term heartbreak of losing a stillborn baby. Her son is buried at Eastwood Cemetery. Pictures Archant / Catherine Flanagan