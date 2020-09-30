Man hospitalised with serious injuries after head-on motorcycle collision in Fens

Two off-road motorcycles collided on the B1084 in Christchurch at around 9pm on Monday September 28.

A man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after two off-road motorcycles collided head-on along a Fenland B road.

The bikes crashed at around 8.50pm on the B1094 Upwell Road at Christchurch on Monday, September 28.

One rider, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but non-life threatening condition, the other fled the scene.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We are appealing for information following a serious collision involving two off-road motorcycles.

“The rider of one of the bikes was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where he remains in a serious but non-life threatening condition.

“The rider of the other bike left the scene before officers arrived.”

Anyone who saw the collision or the vehicles in the lead up to it, or has dash cam footage, is urged to contact police via web chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 428 of September 28.