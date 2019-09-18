Have your say on local health issues - and get paid for it

A new panel will be set up to pay people £50 to have their say on funding local health services. Picture: Healthwatch Archant

A new panel will be set up to pay people £50 to have their say on funding local health services.

Around 30 people from Cambridgeshire and Peterborough will be chosen for the Community Values Panel by the clinical commissioning group (CCG).

The members of the panel will help the CCG understand what is important to local people when it is making decisions about funding services.

The CCG's £1.3 billion pays for things such as doctors, hospitals, community services, some pharmacy services and mental health services.

But the CCG is operating with a £75m debt and needs to make "tough decisions" about what health services to buy for the region's 980,000 people.

Val Moore, chair of Healthwatch Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: "The panel is a new way for our CCG to have some big conversations with local people about what's important to them.

"This independent thinking will provide valuable insights for decision makers."

Those that are over 18 and live in the area must be able to attend two meetings in St Ives from 10am to 2pm on October 24 2019 and November 19 2019.

They will be paid £50 per meeting plus reasonable travel expenses alongside a lunch.

Apply to take part by noon on Tuesday October 15 2019.

No special qualifications are needed.

For more information visit http://www.healthwatchcambridgeshire.co.uk/community-values

For a paper version call 0330 355 1285 or text 07520635176.