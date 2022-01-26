56-bed care home backers revise access proposals
- Credit: Glenholme
Revised access proposals have been put forward for a 56-bedroom care home at Cawood Close, March.
Glenholme Healthcare Group has already got permission to use the site of CPL Feltham for the care home but want to switch to an access from Peterhouse Crescent.
This will be instead of the earlier plan to provide access from the eastern boundary of Cawood Close.
“However, it has not been possible to practically deliver access to the site in the manner proposed,” says Glenholme in their application to Fenland District Council.
The company says that apart from the access issue, it will be for the “same type and scale of the development”.
Originally CPL Felthams won permission to build nine homes on the site.
Glenholme says the need for a care home remains, and will primarily be for those with dementia.
The 1.34-acre site is currently home to CPL Feltham but the factory is being relocated into “excess accommodation” within the company.
The new home will have 31 parking spaces and a designated ambulance parking bay.