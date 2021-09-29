News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
'My wife could've died' - employer urges public to get Covid vaccine

Katie Woodcock

Published: 7:00 AM September 29, 2021   
Ajaz Akhtar, who owns Peterborough company, Caterfix, is asking individuals to go forward and get their Covid vaccine

Ajaz Akhtar, who owns Peterborough company, Caterfix, is asking individuals to go forward and get their Covid vaccine. Ajaz believes if his wife wasn't double jabbed, she may have died from Covid-19. - Credit: Cambridgeshire County Council

An employer is helping to boost Covid vaccine uptake by fronting the third video in a new campaign. 

The film features Ajaz Akhtar, owner of Caterfix, a company that provides catering equipment in Peterborough.

Ajaz fears that his wife would have died from Covid-19 if she hadn't received both doses of the vaccine.

Speaking in the video for the council's vaccine campaign, Ajaz said: "When the family caught Covid, the business was severely impacted but it could've been a lot worse.

"I had mild symptoms but my wife caught it in a severe way.

"It could've been really bad if she hadn't been double jabbed - I think it saved her life."

The film is the latest in a campaign launched by Peterborough City and Cambridgeshire County Councils.

It focuses on local businesses in the country which have been affected by the virus.

The key message of the campaign is to promote workplaces to encourage their staff to get the vaccine and to urge the public to: Stay safe. Stay working. Get the jabs.

Chair of Cambridgeshire County Council's Adults and Health Committee, Councillor Richard Howitt, said: "Ensuring that everyone in our communities - including those in the workplace - are as protected from the virus as possible remains a priority.

"I'd urge anyone who hasn't already had both doses of the vaccine to get theirs now.

"The Covid-19 vaccine is free. You don't need to be registered with a GP, know your NHS number or bring any ID to your appointment."

Peterborough City and Cambridgeshire County Councils are working closely with their partners to make sure everyone has access to both doses of the vaccine.

As part of the campaign, the councils and the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) are promoting walk-in vaccination clinics where people can get their Covid-19 jabs without appointments. 

Dr Gary Howsam, chair at CCG, said: "As we approach winter, it's even more important to get the life-saving vaccination to help reduce your risk of getting seriously ill from Covid-19.

