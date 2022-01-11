News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambridgeshire outstrips national average for third Covid-19 jab

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:24 AM January 11, 2022
Updated: 11:37 AM January 11, 2022
Dr Gary Howsam chair of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG

Dr Gary Howsam is encouraging more Cambridgeshire residents to take up the Covid-19 booster jab as the vaccination rollout continues. - Credit: Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG/PA

Four out of five districts in Cambridgeshire are outstripping the national average for third Covid-19 vaccine uptake, despite cases starting to climb in some parts. 

East Cambridgeshire recorded one of the highest uptake rates in the county up to January 9, with 72.6 per cent of the district’s eligible population having the booster jab. 

In Fenland, 66.2pc have had their third dose compared to 70.5pc in Huntingdonshire and 73.5pc in South Cambridgeshire. 

All these districts excluding Cambridge (47.9pc uptake) are above the England third dose average of 59.6pc. 

The data comes after figures from come the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) revealed 500,000 eligible people in the county have come forward for a booster jab. 

Dr Gary Howsam, chair of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG, said: “Half a million people have already come forward for a booster, with more patients attending walk-in clinics and booked appointments every day.   

“We know the booster dose is essential to offer longer lasting protection against severe Covid-19, so it’s important that everyone who is eligible accepts the offer to get boosted.” 

First and second dose uptakes in Cambridgeshire are also higher than the England average. 

In the county, 81.4pc have had a first dose compared to 80.3pc in England, and 75.7pc of Cambridgeshire residents have also had a second jab to 73.6pc nationally. 

However, there has been a rise in positive Covid cases. 

A total of 9,508 new cases were recorded for the week of December 26 to January 1 in Cambridgeshire, a rise of 29.7pc on the previous seven days. 

East Cambs and Fenland have also seen an increase in cases during this period as Cambridgeshire and Peterborough remains a Coronavirus Enhanced Response Area. 

But the vaccine rollout continues to gather pace in some parts of the county to tackle the virus. 

One area of East Cambs, Haddenham, Stretham and Witchford has recorded the highest first, second and third vaccine uptake rate in the district up to January 9. 

Soham has the lowest vaccine uptake rate in this district, recording 54.5pc for the third dose. 

In Fenland, Doddington, Wimblington and Manea had the highest first dose uptake. 

Dr Gary Howsam on Cambridgeshire Covid-19 vaccine rollout

Dr Gary Howsam said half a million people in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough have come forward to take up their Covid-19 booster jab. - Credit: Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG

March West recorded the best second dose average in the district with 85.3pc, while Wisbech North had the lowest vaccine uptake across all doses. 

Dr Howsam added: “If you didn’t have time over the festive period or couldn’t get the jab because you had tested positive and needed to wait 28 days before you could get boosted, please come forward now.” 

