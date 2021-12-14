Dr Gary Howsam (left) and Jyoti Atri (right) have both reacted to the increasing spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant after the Prime Minister ramped up the booster vaccine rollout. - Credit: YouTube/Cambridgeshire County Council

At least 40 per cent of people in parts of Cambridgeshire have already had their third Covid-19 vaccine in a bid to stem the spread of the Omicron variant.

East Cambridgeshire, which has recorded two confirmed Omicron cases up to December 11, has seen 43.7pc of residents take up the booster jab.

In Fenland and Huntingdonshire, where there are no confirmed cases up to this date, 41.4pc and 40.9pc have had their third vaccine respectively.

The figures come after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that everyone in England over 18-years-old will be offered a booster jab by the end of December.

Dr Gary Howsam, clinical chair at Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group, said it is now time for the county “to push again.

“This is to significantly increase local vaccination opportunities to get as many eligible people boosted as possible before the end of the year.”

In East Cambs, 36,773 people have had their third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, compared to 39,990 in Fenland and 68,619 in Huntingdonshire.

It means East Cambs ranks 102nd out of 315 local authorities in England in the booster uptake standings – Fenland is in 143rd and Huntingdonshire in 151st.

But Jyoti Atri, the county’s director of public health, has expressed her concerns for residents due to the rapid spread of Omicron.

“Omicron numbers are increasing rapidly nationally, with an estimated doubling time of two to three days,” she said.

“We know that for every case detected, there are many more in the community.

“Research, as well as briefings I’ve attended, are indicating that two doses of vaccine do not offer sufficient protection.”

Her comments come as a full Cambridgeshire County Council meeting scheduled for today (Tuesday) was cancelled because of concerns over the virus.

The cancellation was something that county council leader, Cllr Lucy Nethsingha, agreed with.

In a video message, she told residents “to get vaccinated.

“Make sure you use lateral flow tests before you meet up with family or friends and to make sure you wear a mask if you’re in a crowded space.

“Our hospitals are already very busy and if we don’t take care, there is a real risk that the NHS and our essential services could become overwhelmed.”