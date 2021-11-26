Many people in Fenland and East Cambridgeshire have had their Covid vaccinations, including NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay (inset) as measures have been stepped up by Jyoti Atri (inset), Cambridgeshire's director of public health. - Credit: LDRS/Ian Carter/Doddington Vaccination Centre

Last November, Cambridgeshire was embracing the task of battling a second wave of Covid-19 as the UK plunged into lockdown.

Over the course of that month, Covid-19 cases, infection rates and the number of hospital admissions within the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust (NWAFT) were steady, but low.

Since lockdown measures have been lifted, these figures have also risen amid the increasing number of people having at least a first or second dose of the Covid vaccination.

But as Fenland and East Cambridgeshire deals with escalating Covid rates, we have seen how this November’s figures compare with the same time last year.

Measures to tackle rising Covid-19 rates in Cambridgeshire have been put in place by Jyoti Atri, the county's director of public health. - Credit: LDRS

How has the infection rate changed in Fenland and East Cambs?

At the start of November 2020, Fenland’s infection rate was 80 cases per 100,000 people, rising to a height of 144 new cases midway through the month.

However, this figure would drop slightly and on November 30, 110 infections per 100,000 people were recorded for the district.

Across the month, Fenland recorded a total of 466 cases.

Twelve months later, infection rates rocketed to 350 cases per 100,000 people on November 1, dropping to a low of 247.

But Fenland’s infection rate has begun to rise and, having reached 326 per 100,000 on November 18, also recorded 920 total cases as of the same date.

In East Cambridgeshire, infection rates gradually increased but remained low, recording a total of 53 cases per 100,000 people by the end of November last year.

Fast forward 12 months and the district has seen a case rate of at least 375 per 100,000, rising to 459 despite a slight decrease between November 5-10.

Overall, East Cambs has seen the number of Covid-19 cases soar four-fold, from 266 for November 2020 to 1,150 for this month up to and including November 21.

Both Fenland and East Cambs have seen contrasting seven-day averages in the number of Covid cases in November this year.

Despite an early rise, Fenland has reported a gradual drop to 47 new cases recorded over seven days as of November 18 whereas in East Cambs, this has increased to 61 new cases.

How many people have died of Covid?

Fenland has seen a dramatic drop in the number of deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test compared to last November.

Throughout the same month last year, 13 people died compared to just four between November 1-19.

In East Cambs, two deaths were recorded last November and two for this month during the same period.

How many people have been admitted to hospital?

In November last year, hospitals in and around Fenland and East Cambs were dealing with a fluctuating number of Covid-19 patients.

Figures are based on admissions to hospitals part of the NWAFT, which runs Hinchingbrooke and Peterborough City Hospitals.

The Trust reported a plateau in the number of admissions over the last seven days as of November 11.

Last November, NWAFT hit a high of 17 admissions before seeing a fall to six by the end of the month.

The number of beds occupied by Covid-19 patients at the NWAFT have risen from last year, with 98 people recorded as of November 16.

This time last year, NWAFT reached a height of 82 patients needing a bed before figures eased.

How many have taken the vaccine?

Over 149,000 people across Fenland and East Cambs have had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine up to November 23.

The figures come as part of a drive to get more people vaccinated in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough after it was classified as a Coronavirus Enhanced Response Area (ERA) from November 1.

NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay has supported the Covid-19 vaccination rollout and received one himself. - Credit: Ian Carter

In Fenland, 78,403 people have had their first dose compared with 71,096 in East Cambs.

As for the second dose, 72,237 in Fenland have had this with 65,431 in East Cambs also being vaccinated twice.

Meanwhile, over 80 per cent of people aged 70-74 in Fenland have had their booster jab, compared to at least 85pc in East Cambs by November 21.

What is happening in Fenland and East Cambridgeshire to tackle Covid?

Measures to tackle Covid-19 have stepped up since the county was classed as an ERA due to rising case rates.

ERA status aims to increase vaccine uptake, more measures in schools and encourage people to continue with protective behaviour against the virus.

Cllr Anna Bailey, leader of East Cambridgeshire District Council, supported the move to designate Cambridgeshire and Peterborough as a Coronavirus Enhanced Response Area. - Credit: ECDC

Local leaders have welcomed the announcement that, following an approach from Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Councils, the Government has agreed that both areas will become an Enhanced Response Area for tackling the Covid pandemic from Monday



New measures, put in place by Cambridgeshire director of public health Jyoti Atri, will be reviewed after at least five weeks.

At the time, Cllr Richard Howitt, chair of the adults and health committee at Cambridgeshire County Council, said rates in Fenland were above the national average.

Cllr Richard Howitt, chair of the adults and health committee at Cambridgeshire County Council, said rates in Fenland were above the national average. - Credit: Archant

He also said rates in East Cambs were as high as at any other time during the Covid-19 pandemic.