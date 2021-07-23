News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Health

Hospitals temporarily reintroduce restrictions for visitors

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 11:01 AM July 23, 2021    Updated: 11:06 AM July 23, 2021
Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Huntingdon, is one of the hospitals increasing visitor restrictions due to Covid-19.

Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Huntingdon, is one of the hospitals increasing visitor restrictions to ease the spread of Covid-19. - Credit: Archant

Visiting restrictions at a number of Cambridgeshire hospitals will be increased from Monday (July 26) as a precautionary measure in the safe local management of the spread of Covid-19. 

The reintroduction of greater restrictions at Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford Hospitals will mean visiting will not take place across the inpatient areas. 

Exemptions are in place though for patients receiving end of life care, for carers and parents of children.  

There will be no change to arrangements for people using maternity services including the neonatal intensive care unit or special care baby unit. 

Peterborough City Hospital is one of the Hospitals reintroducing visitor restrictions to help ease the spread of Covid-19.

Peterborough City Hospital is one of the hospitals reintroducing visitor restrictions to help ease the spread of Covid-19. - Credit: Archant

Chief Nurse for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, Jo Bennis, said: “We are sorry to have to return to this level of restrictions because of increasing cases. 

You may also want to watch:

“We recognise how hard this is for patients and their loved ones and we will monitor the situation very closely and reinstate visiting as soon as we feel it is safe to do so. 

Stamford Hospital is one of the Hospitals reintroducing visitor restrictions to ease the spread of Covid-19.

Stamford Hospital is one of the hospitals reintroducing visitor restrictions to ease the spread of Covid-19. - Credit: Credit: Facebook/Stamford & Rutland Hospital NHS

“In the meantime, we will continue offering our Letters to Loved Ones service. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Mother sends warning over 'disgraceful' care of six-year-old daughter
  2. 2 Aquapark boss hits back at threat of enforcement
  3. 3 Students dare to dream of England Lionesses spot after trial success
  1. 4 7 of the prettiest villages to visit in East Cambs and Fenland
  2. 5 Man killed in Estover Road motorbike crash named by police
  3. 6 Man jailed for abusive rampage against ex-partner
  4. 7 Two drink drivers lose their licences
  5. 8 Tesco staff self-isolate after being ‘pinged’ by track and trace
  6. 9 March lorry and cyclist collision: Eye-witness saw ‘boy laid in the road’
  7. 10 Motor cyclist killed in March crash  

“We also have iPads for patients to receive video calls."

NHS
Covid - A Year On
Coronavirus
Cambridgeshire
Peterborough News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cyclist being treated by paramedics after a crash with a lorry in Woodlands Avenue, March.

Cambs Live

Live updates as cyclist is ‘hit by lorry’ near March secondary school

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Police say they identified Valdas Bajorinas, 35, of Guildenburgh Crescent, Whittlesey, as the gang ‘boss’. 

Fens crime gang ‘boss’ jailed

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Motorcyclist, 31, dies after crash in Estover Road, March. 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist killed

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Fire breaks out at Ottoman kebab shop in Whittlesey

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

‘Hero’ student steps in to help at kebab shop fire 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon