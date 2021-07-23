Hospitals temporarily reintroduce restrictions for visitors
Visiting restrictions at a number of Cambridgeshire hospitals will be increased from Monday (July 26) as a precautionary measure in the safe local management of the spread of Covid-19.
The reintroduction of greater restrictions at Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford Hospitals will mean visiting will not take place across the inpatient areas.
Exemptions are in place though for patients receiving end of life care, for carers and parents of children.
There will be no change to arrangements for people using maternity services including the neonatal intensive care unit or special care baby unit.
Chief Nurse for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, Jo Bennis, said: “We are sorry to have to return to this level of restrictions because of increasing cases.
“We recognise how hard this is for patients and their loved ones and we will monitor the situation very closely and reinstate visiting as soon as we feel it is safe to do so.
“In the meantime, we will continue offering our Letters to Loved Ones service.
“We also have iPads for patients to receive video calls."