Published: 1:03 PM June 23, 2021

55 Horsefair, Wisbech, one of many Covid-19 vaccination centres. It is a former supermarket. - Credit: Archant

Health chiefs in Cambridgeshire have cut from 12 weeks to eight the time lapse between first and second Astra Zenecca Covid vaccination.

Two priority groups have been identified to be offered this speeded up time frame.

Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust says those aged 40 and over and those who are clinically vulnerable can now access their second Astra Zeneca dose at walk-in clinics at seven centres across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

Chief executive Matthew Winn said: Appointments for people in these priority groups can be brought forward from 12 weeks after their first vaccination, to 8 weeks.

“This will ensure they have the strongest possible protection at the earliest opportunity.”

Walk-in AstraZeneca clinics are available at the following vaccination centres daily from 9.00 am to 3.00 pm from Thursday 24 June to Sunday 4 July:

City Care Centre, Thorpe Road, Peterborough, PE3 6DB

Cambridge Suite, Arena and Arts Centre, East of England Showground, Peterborough, PE2 6XE (Sat Nav PE2 6HE)

Unit 30, The Grafton Shopping Centre, Cambridge CB1 1PS

Chesterton Indoor Bowls Club, Logan’s Way, Cambridge, CB4 1BL

Oak Tree Centre, 1 Oak Drive, Huntingdon, PE29 7HN

Unit 55, former supermarket, Horsefair Shopping Centre, Wisbech Churchill Road, Wisbech, Cambs PE13 1AR (if using the car park at the shopping centre use Sat Nav PE13 1AL)

The Eatons Community Centre, The Maltings, Eaton Socon, St. Neots PE19 8ES

From Monday 28 June 2021 to Friday 4 July, evening walk-in clinics for AstraZeneca will also be available at the following venues between 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm:

· Mondays: Horsefair: Shopping Centre, Wisbech

· Tuesdays: Peterborough City Care Centre

· Tuesdays: The Eatons Community Centre, St Neots

· Wednesday: The Grafton Centre, Cambridge

· Thursday: The Oaktree Centre, Huntingdon

· Thursday: East of England Showground

Dr Gary Howsam of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group said: “Millions of people are now benefiting from protection from the virus.

“This has contributed to dramatic falls in infections, hospitalisations and deaths across the country.

“Vaccines are extremely safe and effective and I’d encourage anyone who is eligible, to drop in to one of our walk-in clinics for their AstraZeneca second dose.”

He said for online bookings through the NHS website were still available.