Published: 4:27 PM August 10, 2021

Dr Gary Howsam: “After an incredibly tough year for young people, this is a great positive step”. - Credit: Archant

A major campaign begins in Cambridgeshire tomorrow (Wednesday) to encourage all 16- and 17-year-olds to ‘grab a jab’.

Across the county and in Peterborough, Vaccinators on Tour will be prepared at multiple venues to offer them the Pfizer vaccine.

Young people attending the walk-in clinics only need to bring a face covering; ID and NHS number are not required.

Dr Gary Howsam, chair of the Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “After an incredibly tough year for young people, this is a great positive step”.

He added: “Getting your vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your friends and your family while getting back to doing the things you love.

“So, if you’re now eligible to have your vaccine, please don’t wait – come along to any of our daily walk-in clinics to get your jab.”

Vaccinators on Tour can now offer the vaccine to anyone aged 16 or above at a number of daily walk-in centres.

Latest data suggests that up to 22 million infections and 60,000 deaths have been prevented to date in England due to the COVID-19 vaccination.

Mike Passfield, clinical operations director for the Large-Scale Vaccination Centres said: “Getting the vaccine is the single most important step we can take to protect ourselves and our friends and families against COVID-19.

“We’re making it as easy as possible for young people to get their jab - no appointment is needed.

“Make the decision today to get your vaccine and let’s get back to normal together.”

Young people in this group can attend any of the following daily walk-in clinics between 9am and 3pm:

Horsefair Shopping Centre, Wisbech

City Care Centre, Peterborough

The Eatons Community Centre, Eaton Socon

The Grafton Centre, Cambridge

The Oaktree Centre, Huntingdon

East of England Showground, Peterborough

Chesterton Indoor Bowls Centre, Cambridge

Cherry Hinton Village Leisure Centre, Cambridge

For young people who would rather walk in during an evening session, the following evening sessions are running every week between 5.30pm-7.30pm:

Mondays:

Horsefair Shopping Centre, Wisbech

Tuesdays:

Chesterton Indoor Bowls Centre, Cambridge

City Care Centre, Peterborough

The Eatons Community Centre, Eaton Socon

Wednesday:

The Grafton Centre, Cambridge

Thursdays:

The Oaktree Centre, Huntingdon

East of England Showground, Peterborough

In addition to these walk-in clinics, Primary Care Networks (PCNs) that are currently delivering the vaccination have also started to invite young people aged 16 and 17 to have their vaccine.

More information about the walk-in clinics being held across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, including pop-up clinics that are open to those aged 18 and over, can be found via the Vaccinators on Tour website at www.thevaccinators.co.uk.

Vaccination teams at each site will be happy to answer any questions you have before you have the vaccine.

Background

At this time, JCVI advises that all 16–17-year-olds should be offered a first dose of Pfizer-BNT162b2 vaccine.

Pending further evidence on effectiveness and safety in this age group, a second vaccine dose is anticipated to be offered later to increase the level of protection and contribute towards longer term protection.

This is in addition to the existing offer of two doses of vaccine to 16–17-year-olds who are in ‘at-risk’ groups.

Updated JCVI guidance published on 19 July advised children and young people aged 12 years and over with specific underlying health conditions that put them at risk of serious COVID-19 or who are household contacts of persons (adults or children) who are immunosuppressed, should be offered two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination.



