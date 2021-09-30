Published: 10:41 AM September 30, 2021 Updated: 12:10 PM September 30, 2021

The vaccines will be administered by the school age immunisation service provider, working closely with the school. - Credit: PA

Vaccinations against Covid-19 have begun in Cambridgeshire for 12 to 15-year-olds.

In Cambridgeshire, 32 per cent of recorded Covid cases for the week ending September 22 were in the 10 to 14 age group.

A further 11 per cent were amongst those aged 15 to 19.

“Vaccinating 12 to 15-year-olds should also help to reduce the need for young people to have time off school,” said a county council spokesperson.

“It also reduces the risk of spread of Covid-19 within schools.”

Cllr Bryony Goodliffe, chair of the council’s young children and young people committee, said: “The vaccination programme for 12 to 15-year-olds is an essential part of our continued efforts to keep our children in education.

“It also keeps families and communities safe and protects our NHS, and is something we fully support.”

Cllr Goodliffe added: “We also want to be clear that this is an offer of vaccination.

“It is up to pupils, their parents and carers to decide whether or not they get vaccinated.

“Whatever their choice, we would urge people to be respectful of each other and keep in mind that the role of schools is limited to hosting vaccination sessions and dealing with associated communications.”

She said the council was aware of reports nationally of headteachers or other school staff receiving threats or facing intimidation as the vaccination programme rolls out.

“We want to be clear that we will not tolerate abuse of school staff,” she said.

Cllr Goodliffe said school staff had worked valiantly throughout the pandemic.

She said the council would not hesitate to seek assistance from the police if this was needed.

The council says that like all school-based vaccination programmes, the vaccines will be administered by the school age immunisation service provider.

For any young people aged 12 to 15 years who do not receive their vaccine on the vaccine day, there will be catch-up arrangements in place.

This includes any young person who turns 12 years of age after the day the school age immunisation service provider visits the school.

“All parents, or those with parental responsibility, are asked for consent and will usually make this decision jointly with their children,” said the council spokesperson.



















