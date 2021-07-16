Schools told to show caution after lockdown from July 19
- Credit: LDRS/Archant
Health and education chiefs have urged schools across Cambridgeshire to remain cautious once coronavirus restrictions ease next week.
Guidance for schools will change at the same time as the country relaxes restrictions on Monday, July 19, including the need to wear face masks and abide by social distancing measures.
But Jyoti Atri, Cambridgeshire’s director of public health, and Jonathan Lewis, the county’s director of education, want schools to take a cautious approach from so-called Freedom Day.
In a joint statement, they said: “We have a proud record of minimising the spread of Covid-19 in schools during the last 16 months.
“Under the guidance released recently, the government have stated that face coverings will not be mandatory in schools.
“However, if there is an outbreak in a school, the director of public health can advise schools that face coverings should temporarily be worn in communal areas or classrooms.”
Ms Atri and Mr Lewis said they will monitor the “community infection rate” into autumn and intend to brief headteachers about current Covid-19 provision in September.
Most Read
- 1 Five excluded from school after racist attack in aftermath of Euro 2020 final
- 2 School closes after 'positive coronavirus cases'
- 3 ‘He will be deeply missed’ - Man named in Spittals Interchange fatal
- 4 Face masks and social distancing to continue at surgery after July 19
- 5 Road closure fails to ease street collapse fears nine months on
- 6 Cinema chain provide safety measures update ahead of July 19
- 7 Major lorry fire shuts M11 for 10 hours
- 8 Major supermarkets set out rules for shoppers after July 19
- 9 Employer urges workforce to get Covid vaccine
- 10 Councillor waives away 'Covid passport' proof from July 19
All staff, secondary school and college students are also advised to test and report results online over the summer holidays.
Autumn asymptomatic testing will resume in secondary schools and colleges and will continue until the end of September before a review takes place.