Care home echoes to the sound of laughter
Fun-loving residents of Swan House Care Home in Chatteris have been enjoying a good chuckle by holding their own comedy club to celebrate World Laughter Day on May 1.
Residents and team members took to the stage and shared their funniest jokes, stories and impressions.
The home is also putting together ‘Happiness Handbooks’ full of residents’ own tips and ideas to bring laughter & sunshine into older life.
Home manager, Anne Hillary, explained: “After the challenges of the last two years we decided it was time to celebrate the joy of laughter and the benefits it brings.
“Sharing fun moments is a great way to connect with each other.
“And laughter increases the release of feel-good endorphins, aids muscle relaxation and stimulates circulation which are all good for health and well-being.”
Resident Michael Allison, aged 78, said: “That was great fun! I really didn’t know we had so many jokers living here, I’ve been laughing all afternoon.”
Resident Janet Tait, also aged 78, added: “They say laughter is the best medicine and I couldn’t agree more.”