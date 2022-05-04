News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Health

Gallery

Care home echoes to the sound of laughter

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 2:41 PM May 4, 2022
Residents Janet Tait and Michael Allison enjoy a joke together

Residents Janet Tait and Michael Allison enjoy a joke together - Credit: Four Seasons

Fun-loving residents of Swan House Care Home in Chatteris have been enjoying a good chuckle by holding their own comedy club to celebrate World Laughter Day on May 1. 

Residents and team members took to the stage and shared their funniest jokes, stories and impressions. 

Resident Jean Briggs telling team member Keith Hulme her favourite joke

Resident Jean Briggs telling team member Keith Hulme her favourite joke - Credit: Four Seasons

Resident Phillip Pickles loved being part of the comedy club

Resident Phillip Pickles loved being part of the comedy club - Credit: Four Seasons

The home is also putting together ‘Happiness Handbooks’ full of residents’ own tips and ideas to bring laughter & sunshine into older life.  

Home manager, Anne Hillary, explained: “After the challenges of the last two years we decided it was time to celebrate the joy of laughter and the benefits it brings.  

“Sharing fun moments is a great way to connect with each other. 

Residents Patricia Simons and Janet Tait agree laughter is the best medicine

Residents Patricia Simons and Janet Tait agree laughter is the best medicine - Credit: Four Seasons

“And laughter increases the release of feel-good endorphins, aids muscle relaxation and stimulates circulation which are all good for health and well-being.” 

Resident Michael Allison, aged 78, said: “That was great fun! I really didn’t know we had so many jokers living here, I’ve been laughing all afternoon.” 

Resident Phillip Pickles takes to the stage for his comedy act

Resident Phillip Pickles takes to the stage for his comedy act - Credit: Four Seasons

Most Read

  1. 1 Thousands flock to Truckfest 2022 at the East of England Showground
  2. 2 Man dies after car crashes into ditch in Norfolk village
  3. 3 Eight streets in Cambridgeshire win £1,000 on People’s Postcode Lottery
  1. 4 Three people remain in hospital after serious crash over the weekend
  2. 5 Ruth Neave: Who is Rikki Neave's mum and where is she now?
  3. 6 Lorry driver claimed 'sneezing' caused fatal A1 crash
  4. 7 Ian Stewart: Bassingbourn murder not 'exceptionally high-seriousness case'
  5. 8 Chatteris Town Council agrees to poll that could cost upwards of £13,500 to decide the fate of Wenny Meadow
  6. 9 Wisbech stalker jailed after subjecting victim to 'frightening' ordeal
  7. 10 Wenny Field Parish Poll will be paid for with reserve money and tax raise

Resident Janet Tait, also aged 78, added: “They say laughter is the best medicine and I couldn’t agree more.” 

Chatteris News

Don't Miss

Five pupils were stuck in a lift at Neale-Wade Academy this afternoon (April 29).

Cambs Live News | Exclusive

Firefighters rescue five students trapped in lift at Neale-Wade Academy

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
The Murder of Rikki Neave: The Mother's Story airs on Channel 5 on Wednesday at 9pm (April 27).

Rikki Neave

‘The Murder of Rikki Neave: The Mother's Story’ to air on Channel 5

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Stunning aerial views of £32m Kings Dyke crossing project

Cambridgeshire County Council | Gallery

£32m bridge crossing on target to open this year

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Eleanor Easey when she was just a few weeks old.

Father jailed for 14 years for killing baby daughter

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon