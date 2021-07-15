Video

Published: 4:41 PM July 15, 2021 Updated: 4:54 PM July 15, 2021

Nick Allpress (pictured) is asking individuals to go forward and get their Covid-19 vaccine. - Credit: Cambridgeshire County Council

A Chatteris employer is helping to boost Covid vaccine uptake by fronting the first video in a new campaign.

The film features Nick Allpress, managing director of Allpress Farms Limited, who produce a range of crops from leeks to sugar beet.

The launch follows the recent announcement that over 1.1 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been delivered across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough so far.

Peterborough and Cambridgeshire councils have been working with Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) on the campaign, which will include films from several local employers.

Nick said: “The last 18 months have been very challenging for our business and others like ours.

"We are not an office-based business, you can’t farm leeks ‘virtually’ so we need our staff to come into work so we can provide vital food to the supermarkets and onto your plate.

“We understand that the way back to normal for our business is for our staff to come forward for their vaccine – that way we protect ourselves, our colleagues and our workplace.”

Cambridgeshire County Councillor Susan van de Ven, said: “Ensuring our workplaces and local communities are vaccinated is crucial in keeping the numbers of Covid-19 hospitalisations and deaths as low as possible.

"As the country starts to remove restrictions, it is now more important than ever that we get the vaccine to protect ourselves, our colleagues and our communities.

“We are urging businesses in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough to reach out to their staff to encourage those more hesitant members to play their part, roll up their sleeves and ‘Get the Jab done.’

Dr Gary Howsam, chair of the CCG and local GP, added: “Getting both doses of your vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and those around you from the virus.

"We are now inviting everyone over 18 to come forward for their second dose from eight weeks after their first to ensure everyone has the strongest possible protection from the Delta variant at the earliest opportunity.

"This could be by bringing forward your appointment online if you have booked via the National Booking Service, or by coming along to one of our walk-in clinics.”