Published: 6:31 PM January 1, 2021 Updated: 6:39 PM January 1, 2021

North Brink surgery, Wisbech on New Year's Day., Signs going up to show they are preparing for the vaccine roll-out. - Credit: Archant

Some parts of Fenland and East Cambridgeshire saw big rises in coronavirus cases in the week up to Christmas – one or two areas showing over 300 per cent increases in a week.

New government data broken down by local area shows case numbers fluctuating dramatically in parts of Fenland and East Cambridgeshire as cases nationally continue to surge.

The figures are relatively small, but areas that have seen the biggest percentage increase include Ely North (up 325 per cent).

And in Upwell, Delph and Emneth the increase was over 100 per cent.

The data shows that although the virus has spread to all parts of the region, case numbers are still low in some communities and in some areas, cases appear to be decreasing.

Councillor Steve Count, Leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, is urging local residents to think about what more they can do to reduce rates of the virus as quickly as possible and encouraging businesses to come forward if they need help.

"We have all worked hard to keep rates of the virus down in the county and so it is disappointing that infections are now rising quickly once again, but news of the variant can perhaps explain why this is happening. The impact this will have on so many of our residents saddens me, as well as the businesses that I know will once again have to close.

"Moving into Tier 4 will have an effect on people's lives, but on its own it won't drive down rates. We need people to do even more to break the chain of infection and stop Covid in its tracks.

"I urge you to avoid mixing with others outside of your household or support bubble and to be alert to the signs of Covid. If you have symptoms, don't be frightened to get a test. Councils across Cambridgeshire can offer you lots of support if you need to self-isolate, so please help us to break the chain of infection. There really is no reason not to.

"While we must protect people's health - protecting the economy is vital too. There is financial support available for businesses, and individuals affected by the return to a strict lockdown or affected by the virus. If you aren't eligible for government funding - there are also locally available funds. Please contact your district or city council to find out more about the support that is available.

"These are difficult times, but I can ensure that Cambridgeshire County Council will do even more to beat coronavirus, and we need everyone across the county to do more as well."

Each of the district and city councils across Cambridgeshire has an action plan for managing rates of the virus and these are being ramped up to reflect the rising rates and the move to Tier 4.

COVID-19 case figures for seven days up to December 25 for selected districts:



FENLAND

Eye and Thorney

17 cases (down by 1 or -5.6%)

March North

9 cases (down by 2 or –18.2%)

March West

19 cases (up by 3 or 18.8%)

March East

12 cases (down by 7 or -36:8%)

Wisbech South and Peckover

14 cases (down by 5 or -26.3%)

Coates, Benwick & Pondersbridge

18 cases (down by 1 or –5.3%)

Wisbech St Mary, Waldersea and Christchurch

15 cases (down by 18 or –54.5%)

Marshland, Walpole & Walton

19 cases (up by 6 or 46.2%)

Watlington, Wiggenhall & Terrington St John

26 cases (up 9 or 52.9 %)

Long Sutton East & Sutton Bridge

23 (no change)

Whittlesey

27 cases (down 9 or - 25%)

Doddington, Wimblington and Manea

13 cases (down 4 or - 23.5%)

Chatteris

21 cases (up 6 or 40%)

Leverington, Gorefield and Tydd St Giles

15 cases (up 4 or 36.4%)

Wisbech North

22 cases (up 10 or 83.3%)

Terrington and Clenchwarton

12 cases (down 6 or -33.3%)

Upwell, Delph and Emneth

28 cases (up 15 or 115.4%)





EAST CAMBS

North Ely

34 cases (up 26 or 325%)

South Ely

17 cases (up 6 or 85.6%)

Soham

29 cases (up 15 or 107.1%)

Little Downham & Sutton

16 cases (up 10 or 166.7%)

Littleport

23 cases (up 12 or 109.1%)

Swaffham & Bottisham

18 cases (down 2 or 10%)

Cottenham

8 cases (down 4 or -33.3%)

Milton, Fen Ditton & Quy

16 cases (down 7 or -30.4%)

Willingham & Over

9 cases (no change)

Histon, Impington & Orchard Park

23 cases (down 6 or - 20.7%)

Isleham, Fordham & Chippenham

19 cases (up 15 or 375%)

Lakenheath

9 (no change)

Beck Row, Eriswell & Barton Mills

25 cases (down 8 or -24.2%)

Waterbeach and Landbeach

9 cases (up 1 or 12.5%)

Haddenham, Stretham and Witchford

16 cases (up 3 or 23.1%)

Burwell

19 cases (down 18 or -48.6%)





Dr Liz Robin, director of public health for Cambridgeshire, is urging people to follow the Tier 4 rules and to seek help if they need it from the network of support hubs across the county or the many charities and community support groups.

"All of the new Tier 4 restrictions placed on Cambridgeshire and elsewhere in England are aimed to achieve just one thing - that is to reduce people's contact with anyone outside their household/support bubble to the absolute minimum, as it is contact with other people which spreads the virus. It's also important to be even more rigorous about observing the 'hands, face, space' rules that we are all familiar with and to make sure rooms are well ventilated.

"It is more essential than ever that people stay home and reduce their contact with anyone that they don't live with so they don't come into contact with this new, and much easier to catch, variety of Covid-19.”







