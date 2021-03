Published: 5:03 PM March 31, 2021

Residents who are eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine are being urged to get their jab as some large scale centres remain open over the Easter weekend. - Credit: Archant

Doctors are urging residents across Cambridgeshire to get their Covid-19 vaccine as the rollout continues over Easter.

Most Covid vaccination centres in the county will remain open over the bank holiday weekend.

Those in priority groups 1-9 who haven’t booked their first dose of th Covid-19 vaccine are being encouraged to do so.

Dr David Vickers, medical director at Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, said: “If you are in an eligible group – meaning you are 50 or over, have a health condition or are a health or social care worker – and you haven’t booked your first dose yet, the time to do so is now.”

Dr Gary Howsam, chair of NHS Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group, added: “Scientific evidence has shown the vaccine is safe and effective and is successfully driving down hospitalisation and infection rates.

You may also want to watch:

“Local NHS teams are working hard to offer the first crucial dose of the vaccine to as many people in the top nine priority groups as possible by the middle of April.

“We need people to take up this offer to keep everyone safe.”

To book your vaccination, visit: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/.

Cohorts 1-9 include:

Anyone aged 50+

Individuals who are Clinically Extremely Vulnerable (aged 18 and over)

18-65 year olds with long term conditions

Health and social care staff

Care home workers and residents

Carers (aged 18 and over): if you are a main carer of someone at high risk from coronavirus

Further information on cohorts 1-9 is available at: https://bit.ly/3rD6p57.

Large scale vaccination centres across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough open over the Easter weekend by appointment only are located at:

- Arena and Events Centre, East of England Showground, Peterborough

- City Care Centre, Peterborough

- Oak Tree Centre, Huntingdon

- Horsefair Shopping Centre, Wisbech

- Grafton Shopping Centre, Cambridge

- Priory Centre, St Neots