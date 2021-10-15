Published: 11:49 AM October 15, 2021 Updated: 12:20 PM October 15, 2021

Peterborough City Hospital's Covid-19 figures are now stable, according to The NHS hospital trust board. - Credit: Archant

The NHS hospital trust board have said that Covid-19 figures are now stable at Peterborough City Hospital (PCH).

Members of the board of directors at North West Anglia NHS foundation trust (NWAFT) were informed of this at a meeting on October 13.

CEO Caroline Walker, said: “We have seen no significant change in the number of patients with Covid-19 being cared for in our hospitals in the past few months.

“Our staff are caring for a daily average of 50 patients and we are seeing a mix of those who have been vaccinated, either partially or fully, with those who have not.

“Our critical care teams are seeing fewer Covid patients needing their support, for which we are thankful.

Caroline added that both Peterborough City and Hinchingbrooke Hospital sites continue to have designated wards for Covid-positive patients.

“We are continuing to operate restricted visiting as a precautionary measure to reduce the spread of infection,” she said.

“We are regularly reviewing this position with advice from our infection prevention and control team.

“Exemptions continue for patients receiving end of life care, for carers and for parents of children in our care.

“There are no changes to existing visiting arrangements for people using our maternity services.”

On Monday September 27, the trust began its clinics to administer the Covid-19 booster and the flu vaccination to staff.

The clinics are running seven days a week at the PCH and Hinchingbrooke sites, while satellite clinics for NWAFT are working at Stamford and Rutland Hospital, as well as the Princess of Wales Hospital in Ely and Doddington Hospital.

“Take up from staff has been very positive so far. The majority of eligible staff are receiving a double vaccination in one clinic visit,” said Caroline.

“This gives us the best chance of protecting ourselves, our patients and our colleagues and families this winter.”

“I’d like to thank all of our teams delivering this service and to our workforce.

“I’d also like to thank our staff for their support in ensuring we can continue to fight the Covid-19 and flu viruses.”

The board of directors were also told that the hospitals under their trust are now preparing earnestly for the coming winter.