Published: 10:43 AM September 7, 2021 Updated: 10:57 AM September 7, 2021

The new extended opening hours at a number of Covid-19 walk-in clinics will allow anyone aged 16 and over to get their vaccine. - Credit: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

A number of Covid-19 walk-in clinics in Cambridgeshire have opened this week with extended hours.

The Vaccinators on tour started their new working hours yesterday (September 6) where services will now be available seven days a week from 8:30am to 4pm.

There will also be longer clinics scheduled for specific days in some areas, with walk-in appointments available from 8:30am to 7:30pm.

Clinics open seven days a week - 8:30am-4pm:

Cambridge

The Grafton Centre

Chesterton Indoor Bowls Centre

Cherry Hinton Village Leisure Centre (scheduled to close on October 3)

Eaton Socon

The Eatons Community Centre

Huntingdon

The Oaktree Centre

Peterborough

City Care Centre

East of England Showground

Wisbech

Horsefair Shopping Centre

Anyone aged 16 or over is welcome to the clinics, but is asked to wear a face covering.

LONGER CLINICS – 8:30am-7:30pm:

Mondays

Horsefair Shopping Centre, Wisbech

Tuesdays

City Care Centre, Cambridge

The Eatons Community Centre, Eaton Socon

Wednesdays

The Grafton Centre, Cambridge

Cherry Hinton Village Leisure Centre (scheduled to close October 3)

Thursdays