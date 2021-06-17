Published: 5:52 PM June 17, 2021

Doddington Minor Injuries Unit (MIU), which was temporarily closed earlier in the Covid-19 pandemic, is due to reopen.

The unit will reopen seven days a week from Monday, June 21 to offer treatment and advice for illness and injuries that need urgent attention.

However, they will not offer this support for critical or life-threatening illnesses or injuries.

Dr Gary Howsam, chair of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: "We’re delighted to be able to now reopen Doddington MIU.

"The NHS has been working incredibly hard to restart services that were temporarily closed or paused during the continued response to Covid-19.

“We would like to thank all of their staff for their hard work and dedication to cover different roles during this difficult time.”

Dr Howsam added: "Opening hours will remain the same with no appointment required.

“If you are unsure what service is right for you, please call NHS 111 or visit 111.nhs.uk.

“Here your symptoms will be accessed, and you’ll be directed to the right service for your illness or injury.

“This enables us to not only ensure you receive the right care at the right time, but that our emergency services are prioritised for those who need it most.”

Illnesses and injuries that can be treated at Doddington MIU are:

• sprains, strains, cuts and grazes

• arm, foot and leg injuries

• bites, minor burns and scalds

• suspected fractures or broken bones

• minor head injuries

• eye problems such as scratches and foreign bodies in the eye

Erica Warner, clinical and operational manager at Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the MIU, said: “It has been very challenging over the past year, and I cannot thank them enough for their resilience.”

NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay was given assurances by health chiefs that the Doddington Minor Injuries Unit would reopen. - Credit: Ian Carter

Doddington MIU, based at Doddington Hospital on Benwick Road, will be open between 8.30am-6pm Monday to Friday and 9am-5pm Saturday to Sunday.

X-ray facilities will also resume from June 28.

The decision to reopen comes after NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay was assured in November last year that the Doddington MIU fully intended to open again.

Mr Barclay said at the time: “The chief executive of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG assures me that it is their intention to reopen Doddington.

“The delay is due to wider pressure on staff numbers during the pandemic.”