Covid-19 vaccination centre to reopen amid rise in Omicron cases
- Credit: FENLAND GROUP PRACTICE
One of the country's most successful Covid-19 vaccination centres is to reopen in Fenland for seven days amid a rise in Omicron cases.
Doddington Vaccination Centre - which closed at the end of November, having administered nearly 100,000 jabs since January - will be offering booster jabs from December 18-24.
"Well, things certainly change quickly, never a dull moment," said the leader of the vaccination centre.
"Just as we shut up shop and planned to rest over Christmas, another tsunami of covid infections sweeps into our country.
"As ever, our team is gearing up to do the near impossible.
"As we speak my team is making all the arrangements necessary."
The clinics will all be bookable through the National Booking System website and 119, not through surgeries.
The team leader added that the gap between second and third doses has been reduced to 90 days.
"If anyone is in any doubt about the necessity of this, the covid infection rates are very high," they added.
"And the Omicron variant is a massive threat if you have only had two doses.
"A booster dose gives a huge boost to your protection.
"So stay Safe, keep your distance, wear a mask and GET VACCINATED."