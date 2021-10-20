Published: 1:02 PM October 20, 2021

Gables care home at Eastrea has been given 'requires improvement' rating by Care Quality Commission - Credit: Gables

A healthcare watchdog says they have been assured management changes at a care home will bring about improvements following a critical inspection.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) says that the Gables at Eastrea requires improvement in every key area.

Inspectors visited the home on September 17 and said the 42 residents were mainly being cared for by agency staff.

To questions such as is the service safe, effective, responsive, caring and well-led it concluded “requires improvement”.

But on a positive note the CQC said: “The local authority told us ‘the new manager has settled in well, and was knowledgeable, transparent and responsive…. there are no overall concerns with their service’".

Inspectors were concerned that residents were not always being “supported, prompted and encouraged to eat at mealtimes.

“This could put them at risk of malnutrition.”

They also found a “lack of meaningful activities and engagement with people”.

Not all staff knocked on people's door before entering, “showing a lack of privacy and respect”.

And residents were left unattended in the main lounge for over 20 minutes, potentially putting them at risk.

At lunchtime they found three residents with hot meals were left for up to 40 minutes before being encouraged by staff to eat and drink more.

And those who had chosen to remain in their chairs for their meal, were given tables that were too low.

The CQC called for the manager to “review the dining experience”.

CQC inspectors also concluded that residents did not always feel well-supported, cared for or treated with dignity and respect.

However, the CQC says relatives confirmed staff were caring and respectful.

The CQC says that there was a lack of activities to provide meaningful engagement and stimulation to prevent boredom.

“Staff told us the activities co-ordinator was not presently working. When asked what then happens, they replied, ‘We do peoples nails and things.’

“No activities or engagement with people took place on the day of the inspection.

“One person said, ‘they could do with more staff, I am absolutely bored stiff, I would like to get out.’”

The CQC says the manager has developed an action plan to address the concerns raised.