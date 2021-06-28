News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Health

Cambs adult social care needs extra £50m in funding

Author Picture Icon

Louise Hepburn

Published: 4:23 PM June 28, 2021   
Elderly woman stock image

It is estimated an additional £50m in funding will be needed for adult social care services in Cambridgeshire over the next five years. (Stock image) - Credit: Sabine van Erp from Pixabay

Adult social care in Cambridgeshire will need an additional £50m in funding over the next five years as demand for services grows, it has been estimated.

The figure was revealed as two Cambridgeshire county councillors pledged their support for a national call for an urgent cash injection into the sector and reform of the system.

A national body made up of leaders from English social care organisations has written to the Prime Minister, the Chancellor and the new Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.

The Association of Directors of Adult Social Services says the cash is required to address short-term funding challenges, which have been worsened by Covid, and outlines plans for a “sustainable long-term future of social care”.

Labour councillor Richard Howitt and Lib Dem councillor Susan van de Ven, the chair and vice chair of the Adults and Health Committee respectively, are both publicly backing the letter.

You may also want to watch:

Cambridgeshire County Council explained the Adult Social Care budge is dependent on over £25m in government grant funding that is not confirmed to continue in the long term. This currently makes up 10 per cent of its budget.

It also claims that ‘shire counties’ have consistently received less funding from government than any other types of council, despite Cambridgeshire being one of the fastest growing local authorities.

Most Read

  1. 1 Liquidators called into popular Wisbech hair and beauty salon
  2. 2 Massive sinkhole appears on busy road
  3. 3 ‘Worst ever racing day’ - Over 9,000 racing pigeons disappear mid-race
  1. 4 Person freed from car after ditch crash
  2. 5 Recycling firm goes bust ahead of £55,000 court fines and costs  
  3. 6 'Numerous cars' in roundabout crash
  4. 7 Jessie shuns ‘absolutely barbaric’ dentist’s idea for toothache
  5. 8 Tools, machinery and materials worth £100k stolen from building site
  6. 9 Fly-tippers dump a caravan along Fenland road
  7. 10 Drink-driver, 52, admits string of serious motoring offences in court

In 2021/22, it is stated that shire counties received between a third and a half less funding than other councils.

Cllr Richard Howitt (L) and Cllr Susan van de Ven (R)

Cllr Richard Howitt (L) and Cllr Susan van de Ven (R), chair and vice chair of the Adults and Health Committee respectively at Cambridgeshire County Council. - Credit: Cambridgeshire County Council

Cllr Howitt said: “For too long adult social care has been underfunded by government...

“... [it] now requires a long term increase in funding and reform, not only to help the recovery of the system from the pandemic but also for its long term sustainability.

“With more funding, we could support our most vulnerable adults and provide them with more services that could keep them independent in their own homes for longer, which is often where they want to be.

“This request is not only reasonable, it is also vital if we are to have a fully functioning social care system to give people the services they need.”

Cllr van de Ven added: “Not only do we need an immediate cash influx to stabilise the system, we now need long term funding and reform so we can plan clearly in order to give our communities in our changing county the services they require and deserve.”

Cambridgeshire County Council
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sara Vaughan has paid tribute to her husband of nine-and-a-half-years Lucan

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Wife's tribute to husband killed in B1101 Elm Road crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services at the scene of the A141 roundabout after a lorry overturned. 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Fire crews free driver trapped in overturned lorry

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
McKenzie Woodward Chatteris Town

14-year-old footballer's 'dream' comes true after securing England trial

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
B1101 Wimblington Road near March

Emergency Services

Woman escapes unharmed after car and bus B1101 crash

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus