News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Health

56-bed care home on factory site will meet 'unmet need'

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 3:05 PM March 21, 2021   
3-D visuals of the new 56-bed care home proposed for March

3-D visuals of the new 56-bed care home proposed for March - Credit: Felthams

The site of a factory making bespoke bags and dust covers that opened in 1964 and once employed 100 people, is earmarked for a 56-bed care home.  

Last year CPL Felthams won permission to build nine homes on the site but has now submitted a fresh planning application to Fenland District Council. 

Glenholme Healthcare Group in association with Life Property Construction Limited, has proposed the care home. 

They say it is to meet “unmet need for specialised beds for people living with dementia in what will be a state-of-the-art environment”. 

Part of their submission covers modifications – such as extra car parking space – following consultation with local residents.  

3-D visuals of the new 56-bed care home proposed for March

3-D visuals of the new 56-bed care home proposed for March - Credit: Felthams

You may also want to watch:

CPL Feltham who has operated from the 1.34-acre site in Cawood Close, March, are to relocate “into excess accommodation elsewhere within the company”. 

The care home will use the existing access and provide 31 spaces for visitors and staff with two disabled spaces and an ambulance bay 

Most Read

  1. 1 Tip-off leads to drugs arrest at service station
  2. 2 Vaccination centre runs out of eligible patients
  3. 3 Police hail driver for 'taxi ride' to catch suspect
  1. 4 Sexual abuse hurled at girl walking home alone
  2. 5 56-bed care home on factory site will meet 'unmet need'
  3. 6 Disabled man’s home improvements become a ‘nightmare’
  4. 7 Task force looks at why Covid-19 remains a problem for Wisbech
  5. 8 Traveller funeral did not breach Covid rules confirm police
  6. 9 Police charge collision driver with three offences
  7. 10 Health and safety forces urgent demolition of Mepal Outdoor Centre

The access into the site will be via the existing access point off Cawood Close.  

The car park has 31 spaces for visitors and staff with two disabled spaces and an ambulance bay adjacent to the main entrance 

The company behind the care home quotes Government reports about the need to find the right location within a community. 

Health
Fenland News
March News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suspicious red van seized

Suspicious van seized by police thanks to 'eagle-eyed' residents

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Christy Stokes, of Cottenham, found guilty of raping a vulnerable 17-year-old girl 

Man forced girl, 17, against wall before sexually assaulting her

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Inspector Ian Lombardo

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Opinion

‘Completely false and absurd’ crime figures are ‘manipulated’

Inspector Ian Lombardo Fenland neighbourhood policing

Logo Icon
A nine-week-old puppy was stolen from its home in Doddington

Woman heartbroken after nine-week-old puppy stolen in broad daylight

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus