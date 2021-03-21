56-bed care home on factory site will meet 'unmet need'
- Credit: Felthams
The site of a factory making bespoke bags and dust covers that opened in 1964 and once employed 100 people, is earmarked for a 56-bed care home.
Last year CPL Felthams won permission to build nine homes on the site but has now submitted a fresh planning application to Fenland District Council.
Glenholme Healthcare Group in association with Life Property Construction Limited, has proposed the care home.
They say it is to meet “unmet need for specialised beds for people living with dementia in what will be a state-of-the-art environment”.
Part of their submission covers modifications – such as extra car parking space – following consultation with local residents.
CPL Feltham who has operated from the 1.34-acre site in Cawood Close, March, are to relocate “into excess accommodation elsewhere within the company”.
The care home will use the existing access and provide 31 spaces for visitors and staff with two disabled spaces and an ambulance bay
The access into the site will be via the existing access point off Cawood Close.
The car park has 31 spaces for visitors and staff with two disabled spaces and an ambulance bay adjacent to the main entrance
The company behind the care home quotes Government reports about the need to find the right location within a community.