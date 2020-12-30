Video
Doctors filmed having Covid-19 jab ‘all recommend vaccine’
- Credit: Facebook/Upwell Health Centre
All six doctors at a medical and health surgery in Fenland are recommending the Covid-19 vaccine after ‘having it themselves’ on camera.
Doctors from the Upwell Health Centre near Wisbech are urging people to have the coronavirus jab and hope to share their message “far and widely”.
Dr Eamonn Clarke can be seen on a 20 second video posted on the surgery’s Facebook page – which has been shared more than 50 times – getting the injection.
A spokesperson said: “All the Upwell doctors recommend the vaccine and will be having it ourselves, please feel free to share far and widely.”
“Here it goes,” says Dr Clarke – wearing a mask – before a nurse – also wearing a face mask – administers the coronavirus vaccine.
“All the Upwell doctors are recommending this vaccine; we’ll all be having it ourselves and we hope to see you in a vaccine clinic very soon. Thank you,” Dr Clarke reiterates.
