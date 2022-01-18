People are being asked not to contact Fenland Group Practice's surgeries "unless your problem is absolutely urgent" as four doctors and a nurse are currently off sick with Covid-19.

The practice group includes Doddington Surgery, Manea Surgery, Wimblington Surgery, Rainbow Surgery in Ramsey and Priors Field Surgery in Sutton.

"The current surge in covid is causing severe disruption," said a post on the practice's Facebook page.

"Please do not contact the surgeries unless your problem is absolutely URGENT.

"If we lose any more staff, we simply will not be able to keep all of our surgeries open any longer.

"Please remember we are human and can only do so much."



