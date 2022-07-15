New Health Minister Steve Barclay on a visit to the QEH at King's Lynn - Credit: Steve Barclay

Less than a fortnight into his new role as Health Secretary, MP Steve Barclay signalled his backing to re-build the Queen Elizabeth Hospital at King’s Lynn.

Whether he stays or goes after the Conservative leadership battle is done and dusted, the NE Cambs MP has seen for himself conditions at the ageing hospital.

Earlier this week campaigner Jo Rust delivered an invitation for Mr Barclay to visit the hospital.

“We’re confident our invitation will be accepted and he’ll visit soon,” she said.

That turned out even sooner than she could have expected.

Today, with a plaque hastily made to recognise his official duty to open a new eye centre, he was in the hospital.

“An honour to open the brand-new West Norfolk Eye Centre backed by £3 million investment, with my colleague James Wild,” he tweeted. Mr Wild is the MP for King's Lynn.

Mr Barclay said he had explained to him the “next phase of building work. The new eye centre means quicker treatment for patients and more job opportunities for the team”.

He added: “We're working hand-in-hand with NHS England to reduce delays in handing patients over to hospitals & get ambulances back on the road.”

Mr Barclay said today’s visit was an opportunity to discuss these issues today with staff and patients at the QEH “as well as their wider hospital estate and digitisation plans”.

The MP took over as Health Minister on Tuesday of last week following the dramatic resignation of Sajid Javid.

“Our NHS and social care staff have showed us time and again what it means to work with compassion and dedication to transform lives,” he said.

And he promised NHS investment to “beat the Covid backlogs, recruit 50,000 more nurses, reform social care and ensure patients can access the care they need”.

Campaigners to re-build the Queen Elizabeth Hospital at King’s Lynn were among the first to contact him.

Independent councillor Jo Rust told him: “We've had delay after delay and we just can't wait any longer.

“You know from experience how bad it is and why we must be on the list for funding.

“Do the right thing. Base funding on need. And our QEH is in the most desperate need.”

A year ago, Mr Barclay threw his weight behind the campaign.

"It's important that we have fit-for-purpose major hospitals to deal with complex needs and procedure,” he said.

“Many constituents will have paid a visit to the hospital at one time or another and recent visitors will have seen that the roof is currently supported by almost 200 metal poles.

"The hospital is 40 years old and there comes a time when repeated short term fixes become more costly and less patient friendly than starting afresh.

“My son was born at the QEH so I know from personal experience how important it is to many families in the constituency and beyond.”