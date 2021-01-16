Published: 11:26 AM January 16, 2021

Mr Steve Barclay (right) with GP Simon Hambling at Doddington Hospital ahead of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout. - Credit: Archant

All roads lead to Doddington Hospital from Monday as the rollout begins for Covid-19 vaccine for patients from March, Manea, Wimblington, Ramsey, Chatteris, Sutton and of course the village itself.

Vaccinations will be carried out from 8am to 8pm daily including Saturdays and Sundays.

Patients have been advised not to call their surgery for details - “you will be contacted by phone with an appointment” said a spokesman.

MP Steve Barclay, who visited the hospital on Friday, said GPs from Fenland and South Fenland Primary Care Network aim initially to have 3,700 vaccines administered at five stations targeting care home residents and over 80s first,

From January 25 they will move onto the over 75s from and over 70s and clinically extremely vulnerable in February.

You may also want to watch:

“I met GP Simon Hambling and his team and it was great to see the dedication and professionalism of health care workers faced with the current challenges,” said Mr Barclay.

“As a member of the Government’s Vaccine Taskforce, I am reassured by the ambition and pace of the rollout plans.”

He added: “I am delighted that vaccination centres are being provided locally without residents having to travel long distances.”

Vaccinations at Doddington will cater for patients from GP practices including George Clare Surgery, Priors Field Surgery, Fenland Group Practice, Cornerstone Practice, Ramsey Health Centre, Mercheford House Practice, and Riverside Practice.

GP surgeries will remain open as normal for other issues. Patients will be contacted when it’s their turn to book vaccination appointment.

Mr Barclay said other vaccination locations are already up and running in Wisbech and around Ely as well as Peterborough and Addenbrooke’s, and are beginning next week in Whittlesey, Hinchingbrooke and Papworth.

“Some care home patients in Wisbech and Ely are being vaccinated at their care home,” said the MP. “Patients’ vaccination location will depend on which surgery they are registered at.”

The Fenland Group Practice announced the programme with an appeal to businesses or others willing to donate warm drinks and snacks to staff and volunteers.

These offers of help are being co-ordinated for the FGP by social prescriber Cat Carman.

FGP also appealed for any supermarkets to come forward who would be willing to donate packs of small bottled water for their post vaccination waiting room?

They would also like volunteers to come forward.

Anyone able to offer four hours to the programme is being sought but must be comfortable “managing any physical tasks like standing for long periods or possibly being outside”.

All offers of help are being co-ordinated by Cat and FGP ask that you email her with your phone number as well listing any specific times / days you can do.

Catherine.carman@nhs.net

“Please email as our receptionists are extremely busy at the moment,” said the statement.

“We would like to thank our amazing community for their support.”

Doctors have advised that the order in which people are vaccinated is decided by the government and local surgeries have no control over this. The current priority order is:

1. Residents in care homes for older adults and the staff who work there.

2. All those aged 80 and over and frontline health and social care workers (this includes professional care workers who are registered with the council only - not other informal carers/relatives).

3. All those aged 75 or over.

4. All those aged 70 years and over and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable - this is those who have received shielding letters. This includes only the person who has the shielding condition and not any household members - household members will be called by their own age/health category.

5. All those 65 years and over.

6. All individuals aged 16 to 64 years with underlying health conditions which put them at higher risk of serious disease and mortality.

7: All those 60 years and over

8. All those 55 years and over

9. All those 50 years and over

George Clare surgery in Chatteris has advised that patients in the eligible cohorts with mobile phones will receive an SMS with a link to arrange an appointment.

For patients with no mobile, they will be contacted directly.

They have asked that patients do not contact the practice to book.