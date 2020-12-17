Breaking

Published: 12:37 PM December 17, 2020

Much of Cambridgeshire has been spared from newly imposed Tier 3 restrictions with the notable exception of Peterborough.

The city will be placed in the higher level from Saturday due to rising coronavirus levels.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock set out the findings of the first full review of England's tier allocations, with very little good news for areas already under tough restrictions.

Instead, he was forced to place more areas under the toughest measures, closing pubs, restaurants and cinemas.

Mr Hancock said areas moving into Tier 3 are: Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, Peterborough, the whole of Hertfordshire, Surrey with the exception of Waverley, Hastings and Rother on the Kent border of East Sussex, and Portsmouth, Gosport and Havant in Hampshire.

Mr Hancock said the UK has "come so far" and "mustn't blow it now".

Making a statement in the Commons, he told MPs: "As we enter the coldest months, we must be vigilant and keep this virus under control."

The cautious approach comes amid mounting concern about the prospect of a surge in cases following the easing of restrictions over the Christmas period.

Statement from Mayor James Palmer on Peterborough moving into Tier 3

“I have been urging Government to fully consider the full impact on families and businesses before altering tiers in this region, and I am pleased that Government has listened to our case.

That being said, I am deeply disappointed for the businesses and residents of Peterborough. Moving into Tier 3 will mean much stricter restrictions which will impact on so many, especially in the hospitality sector, at what is normally their busiest time of the year. Government needs to support these businesses and their staff to ensure their regulations do not cause undue hardship.

Nevertheless, I urge the people of Peterborough to follow the Government Tier 3 safety guidance and take special consideration about not mixing, especially indoors or with people not from their own household or support bubble. The Combined Authority will continue to signpost and support business via its Growth Hub, residents must be sensible and use the local economy safely and please do follow the excellent guidance from my colleagues at Peterborough City Council who have been working tirelessly to put measures in place to ramp up the support and public health measures to tackle this pandemic in Peterborough.

Of course, for the rest of the region that doesn’t mean we have been let off. Tier 2 is still not where we want to be and those in Tier 2 must continue to be vigilant and follow guidance.

Christmas this year can’t be the same, I would urge caution and control so that we can be certain of doing the things we love with the people we love next year.”

In Cambridgeshire and for the week commencing December 7 the following number of schools / colleges/ early years settings in each area had confirmed cases of Covid-19:

Cambridge City: 14

Huntingdonshire: 6

Fenland: 8

South Cambs: 15

East Cambs: 6

Peterborough: 40

There are 335 schools across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, along with 1,207 early years settings and 9 post 16 colleges.

A total of 125 staff and 1,785 pupils in Cambridgeshire are self-isolating as a result of these cases, with 200 staff and 2,565 pupils self-isolating in Peterborough.

Jonathan Lewis, Director of Education for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: “We are concerned with the rise in numbers of staff and pupils self-isolating in Peterborough, which has led to many of our secondary schools closing year groups.

“We will continue to work with schools to offer support so that young people can get the education they need.

“This week is the last week of term, which has been a highly challenging time for everyone involved in education and I would like to offer my sincere thanks to pupils, teachers, staff, governors and parents.

“We would urge everyone to continue to follow national health and safety guidance over the Christmas holiday period.

“We have provided schools with clarity on their role around contact tracing and the expectation after term ends.

“We have also sent information for schools to share with parents giving advice and support for anyone who needs to self-isolate.”