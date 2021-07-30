Published: 1:27 PM July 30, 2021

Doddington Hospital's Covid-19 vaccination clinic - staff from several surgeries staff and volunteers are pictured. - Credit: FENLAND GROUP PRACTICE

More than one million Covid vaccines have been given to residents of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) says it has now delivered over 1,155,467 Covid-19 vaccination doses in the local area.

This includes 648,589 first doses and 506,878 second doses. 75.3 per cent of people aged 18-24 have had their first dose and 80.4 per cent of people aged 40 to 44 have had both doses.

These figures are based on data up to July 25 and include vaccinations given at Fenland Group Surgery practices.

These include Doddington Surgery, Manea Surgery, Wimblington Surgery, Priors Field Surgery, Sutton and Rainbow Surgery, Ramsey.

"Thank you to all the teams involved who are working so tirelessly on getting people vaccinated," said a spokesman for the CCG.