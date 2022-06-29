Your Posts

‘Thank you, my NHS, you were simply amazing’

I'm at home getting my strength back after a malignant tumour I didn't know I had was expertly removed along with a chunk of my colon and the ends re-joined.

And all thanks to the different parts of the local NHS working seamlessly together.

1. In mid-February this year as a 70-plus-year-old patient of Wisbech North Brink Practice who felt fit and healthy, I was sent blood test forms as part of my annual review for blood pressure medication.

The test, by appointment at North Cambs Hospital, showed mild anaemia. The GPs asked me for samples, which showed blood where it shouldn't be, so they prescribed iron pills and gave me an appointment.

The nurse practitioner told me I may have benign polyps in my bowel or it could be cancer.

2. Days later a specialist at the colorectal clinic at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn referred me for a day surgery colonoscopy at the North Cambs, which followed swiftly, identified the tumour and took samples for biopsy.

3. Next up came a CAT scan at QE. The day after, one of the team of specialist colorectal nurses at QE telephoned me at home and gave me a number I could ring whenever I had any worries.

She said the surgical team would be in touch after assessing biopsy and scan results. She and her team are a godsend.

4. On April 26, at a diagnostic clinic appointment in QEH, a consultant surgeon told me my colon cancer was accessible for keyhole surgery which could be done within eight weeks.

5. Soon after, a pre-op assessment at King’s Lynn found me fit for an operation and talked me through the process.

6. I was told the op was on for June 1. Soon after, on Friday May 13, I was disappointed though understanding when told my op would be postponed as two much more complex and urgent cases must take priority.

7. My keyhole op (leaves three tiny cuts instead of a long central scar) happened after all on June 13, after which I spent two days with one-to-one nursing in Critical Care followed by four days on a ward, in which time physiotherapists got me walking and going up and down stairs.

I cannot fault my care at QEH, given by so many different people, with such a wide range of skills, showing at all times respect, professionalism, friendliness and humour, not just to me but to everyone I met on the wards.

And considering the massive pressure the NHS is still under due to staff shortages and several years' backlog of cases, both resulting from the pandemic, (which hasn't gone away yet) I find it little short of miraculous.

Thank you, NHS!