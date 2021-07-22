Published: 11:33 AM July 22, 2021 Updated: 11:35 AM July 22, 2021

NHS workers' union UNISON and members of the local trades council joined in with the campaign morning in Wisbech. - Credit: Nick Williams

An NHS pay bus tour of the East of England rolled into a Wisbech hospital on Tuesday (July 20) as part of a campaign morning to fight for a £2,000 pay rise for NHS staff.

The bus, ran by NHS workers’ union UNISON, made a stop at North Cambs Hospital, where members of the local trades council joined the morning of campaigning.

The union is taking the open-top bus to visit a number of hospitals in Cambridgeshire, speaking about the urgent need for fair pay to local people coming to visit the hospital and to staff from the hospital.

NHS workers were supposed to get a pay rise in April, but after sixteen months fighting Covid, a 3% pay rise was announced yesterday evening (July 21).

The bus rolled into North Cambs Hospital, Wisbech, on Tuesday morning (July 20) - Credit: Nick Williams

The union is taking the open-top bus to visit a number of hospitals in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Nick Williams

Local MPs are being sent postcards saying “The efforts of NHS staff throughout this pandemic have been nothing short of extraordinary.

"For them to keep going and tackle the treatment backlog, they need to know that they are valued and appreciated.

"Will you urge the prime minister to announce a decent pay rise this summer?”