News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Health

Rise in Covid-positive pregnant women requiring critical care

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:54 AM July 30, 2021   
99 per cent of pregnant women admitted to hospital with Covid-19 are unvaccinated Ð with the Delta variant of coronavirus

More than 99 per cent of pregnant women admitted to hospital with Covid-19 are unvaccinated. - Credit: PA

Women who are pregnant, postpartum or breastfeeding are being urged to have their Covid-19 vaccine following an increase in pregnant women testing positive and requiring critical care support.

The new advice comes after an alert was sent to all GP practices in the East of England yesterday from Pippa Greenfield, regional lead obstetrician and Wendy Matthews, regional chief midwife/director of nursing.

Their statement reads: "We are seeing a large increase in Covid positive pregnant women and a subsequent increase in women requiring critical care support."

The statement adds that all women who are requiring critical care have either not been vaccinated or only had one dose.

"There seems to be a reluctance in the uptake of Covid vaccination in pregnant women due to a variety of reasons," the joint statement adds.

The reasons, it says, include not being aware of the latest guidance from the RCOG which recommends all pregnant women, post-natal and breastfeeding women should receive the vaccine.

You may also want to watch:

Coronavirus
Covid - A Year On
Public Health England
Cambridgeshire
Doddington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cant's Drove, Murrow, near Wisbech, and probably the worst road in Fenland.

Cambridgeshire Highways

Worst road in Fenland? You'd better believe it

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Chloe and Michelle Pauley from Chatteris, Cambridgeshire, with Bradley Walsh on the set of BBC One Take Off

TV

Quiz-loving mother and daughter win Take Off with Bradley & Holly

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Welney Wetland Centre, near Wisbech

Days Out Guide | Gallery

7 of the prettiest villages to visit in East Cambs and Fenland

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened on the B1085 at Red Lodge

Suffolk Live

Man dies after lorry crashes into trees

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon