Published: 11:09 AM March 10, 2021 Updated: 11:15 AM March 10, 2021

A Fenland District Council staff member undergoing a rapid Covid-19 test at Fenland Hall in March. More rapid test centres will be opening in Chatteris, March and Whittlesey. - Credit: FDC

More rapid testing centres will be opening in Fenland in a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Lateral flow test centres will open in Chatteris, March and Whittlesey from Monday, March 15, adding to the five sites across Cambridgeshire, including the Queen Mary Centre in Wisbech.

The pop-up sites will consist of a sheltered testing area with social distancing measures in place, and no appointment is needed.

In the week up to March 4, Fenland saw a drop in Covid-19 cases from 214 the week before to 114.9 per 100,000 people, a decrease of 46 per cent.

However, Councillor Chris Boden, leader of Fenland District Council, has urged residents to continue following Government guidance as national lockdown restrictions begin to ease.

“Coronavirus infection rates in Fenland are falling but less quickly than in some other areas, so we all need to do our best to follow the guidance and stay safe,” he said.

“We all want to get back to normal, but we must tread carefully. It’s up to us to make this work.”

An example of what a rapid Covid-19 test site looks like, such as at Fenland Hall in March (pictured). - Credit: FDC

Fenland Council has secured £540,000 of additional Government funding for interventions such as rapid test centres, including £170,000 for the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Covid-19 hardship fund.

Cllr Boden previously said Fenland’s high infection rates were down to many factors, such as people working in the food sector and other frontline workers, and hopes rapid tests can help lower rates even more.

He added: “We are not out of the woods yet; it is vital that anyone who has to leave home regularly for work, volunteering or training takes part in rapid testing to help break the chain of infection.”

Dr Liz Robin, director of public health for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said Fenland’s infection rates are higher than other parts of the county.

“If you are leaving home regularly for work, volunteering, training or education, or if you are a household member for a child attending school, please access a rapid test twice a week,” she said.

“Together, we can all make sure Fenland emerges from lockdown in the best possible position.”

The new rapid testing sites in Fenland can be found at:

- King Edward Community Centre, 3 King Edwards Road, Chatteris. Open Monday and Saturday, 9am-5pm

- GER Sports and Social Club, Robingoodfellows Lane, March. Open Tuesday and Thursday, 9am-5pm

- Whittlesey Baptist Church, 32 Gracious Street, Whittlesey. Open Wednesday and Friday, 9am-5pm

Fenland District Council is also offering rapid tests to businesses and organisations.

For more details and to book a test, visit: https://www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/residents/coronavirus/coronavirus-covid-19-rapid-community-testing.