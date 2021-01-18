Published: 11:21 AM January 18, 2021

Reporter Daniel Mason and his partner Imogen, who both tested positive for Covid-19 three days apart from one another. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

I, like many, have been trying to avoid the harsh effects of Covid-19 since its inception into British society.

My battle to avoid the disease had come to an end, but as I continue my recovery to full health, it has been perhaps the most testing time I have fought to date.

I may not have suffered in the form that thousands of others in the UK have, but the challenge is still a tough one to grasp.

Here, I highlight the physical and mental effects Covid has had on me as a young person, and my feelings for the future.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 7

You may also want to watch:

The day had begun with the news that I had tested positive for Covid-19 following a test the day before.

I had no symptoms before that test, but as the morning progressed, so did my anxiety of what the near future may hold.

From one headache came an afternoon nap, tiredness crept in and fatigue soon followed.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 8

Bed-bound, it felt like the energy to manoeuvre away from a mattress had been zapped. Even trawling outside became a task.

Not all members of the house had tested positive, so I was only able to access certain areas while wearing a mask outside the room I was isolating in.

With the added extra of losing my taste and smell, this heaped more misery on my shoulders.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 9

Each day began to feel the same due to lockdown... frankly monotonous, even if it was the weekend.

Despite being able to go outside in the freezing fog, extreme tiredness kicked in as a constant strain behind my eyes took its toll.

My movements already restricted around the house, this was perhaps the loneliest I have felt during the pandemic.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 10

Usually, I would be able to find the impetus to carry out the day, but my chances of feeling enlivened were gone.

Supplies from relatives kept me going, as well as the bonus of live FA Cup football.

But, my period of loneliness was over as my partner then tested positive. Least then we could keep each other company.

MONDAY, JANUARY 11

As I got dressed how I would as a reporter, I was confident I would get back into routine.

Going outdoors was refreshing and eating a tasteless lunch helped keep my energy levels up, but as soon as I sat down in front of a computer, tiredness had returned.

I was determined to work during the afternoon, but coupled with technical difficulties, I succumbed to resting as the virus took a stranglehold.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 12

Other than moving from bed to chair, my body continued to be exasperated the more I tried to wake up.

Due to government rules, nobody was able to go outside the vicinity of the house once a positive test had been confirmed.

The frustration of being restricted became the new norm, my taste had begun to return thanks to a saucy bowl of pasta, but an intermittent cough and the urge to rest was growing.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 13 and THURSDAY, JANUARY 14

The will to carry on like it was a usual day returned, and with it came confidence that I was on the mend.

My smell was almost back to normal, tiredness was still lingering but by Thursday, I started to feel revitalised.

Whether that was down to motivation from others or because my body had enough of being beaten up, I’ll never know.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 15

The remnants of Covid-19 were feeling like they were leaving my body and I was coming back to life.

I woke up earlier than the previous seven days, re-energised. It felt like a fresh battery pack had just been switched on.

I could fully taste and smell again, walk without feeling like a rest minutes later. But mentally, I still worried if taking more risks would hamper my health even more.





Having not gone out as much as I wanted since March 23, 2020, such as to a restaurant, I have tried to be as careful as possible. But keeping fit in Covid-secure environments has given me happiness.

The disease has taken me aback, more than I thought it would. It is a period I will remember for years to come. But, one thing I will take from this is trusting others to stay safe as well as yourself, the only way we can all get through this.



