A school in Cambridgeshire has been partially closed amid “high levels of Covid-19" - causing “very high levels of staff absence”.

Sir Harry Smith Community College in Whittlesey is partially closed today (March 31) after the principal was “left with no other option”.

Dawn White, school principal, said: “There are high levels of COVID-19 nationally and also within our local and school community.

“Due to very high levels of teaching and support staff absence at the college, we are unfortunately left with no other option but to partially close.

“We have not taken this decision lightly and have tried to source supply staff from external agencies, however, they are also experiencing higher levels of staff absence than normal.

“The college will remain open to students in Years 7, 11 and 13. All other students will, wherever possible, have live Teams lessons.

“Where staff members are not available to teach, work will be set via Teams.

“The Year 11 Drama exam will still go ahead as planned tomorrow.

“Due to the high levels of teacher absence, the year 10 parents’ evening has been postponed to Thursday, April 28.

“Any booked appointments for tomorrow’s parents’ evening will automatically be transferred across to the new date.

“There is a chance that we may not be able to fully re-open to all students on Friday. We will update you on the situation tomorrow morning by 10am, once we have a clearer picture of staff absence for the following day.

“I appreciate that this situation is not ideal.

“We have tried incredibly hard over the last few weeks to remain open to all students despite increasing levels of staff absence, however, we have now been left with no other option.

“I would like to thank you all for your support during another challenging period.”