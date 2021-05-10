Businesses to be handed extra help as part of Covid crackdown
- Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant
Businesses across Fenland will be given extra support to keep themselves and customers safe as part of a national programme.
Officers from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) will be carrying out business ‘spot checks’ to ensure local businesses have the correct Covid safety measures in place from today (Monday).
The programme comes after Fenland District Council’s Covid and environmental health teams decided to team up with the HSE to give more help to firms, as well as guidance and advice where needed.
Councillor Samantha Hoy, cabinet member for environmental health at FDC, said: "There have been some exemplar efforts, however businesses do have a responsibility to continually review whether their processes are fit for purpose to keep their staff, customers and visitors safe.
“This new project with the HSE will help us to ensure this good work continues and build consumer confidence as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease.
“By making sure that businesses have measures in place to manage the risks, both our health and the economy benefit.”
The HSE scheme aims to improve efforts to keep Covid-19 rates as low as possible and help local public health authorities identify any patterns in confirmed cases within the area.
For full guidance on working safely during the Covid-19 pandemic, visit: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/working-safely-during-coronavirus-covid-19.
