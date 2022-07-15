News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Barclay's surgery visit before opening new eye centre

John Elworthy

Published: 4:07 PM July 15, 2022
New health minister Steve Barclay at a Peterborough surgery today

Newly appointed Health Secretary Steve Barclay visited a medical centre in Peterborough today before heading to King’s Lynn to open a new eye department at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. 

The MP for North East Cambridgeshire MP opened the new West Norfolk Eye Centre at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn (QEH).  

The £3 million Eye Centre was made possible thanks to Government funding. 

Earlier he visited Boroughbury Medical Centre, a modern-day GP practice situated in the heart of Peterborough with a branch surgery at Werrington.  

Mr Barclay described the visit to Peterborough as a “useful visit discussing practical steps they have taken to improve access to GPs.  

New health minister Steve Barclay at a Peterborough surgery today

“Since 2019, we’ve recruited 18,000+ more staff into general practice & are on track for 26,000 by 2024, but clearly more to do”. 

More on today’s visit to King’s Lynn to come later.  

