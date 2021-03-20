Published: 11:07 AM March 20, 2021

Inside the Doddington Vaccination Centre: Images have been shared publicly by the centre through social media. - Credit: Doddington Vaccination Centre

A Covid-19 vaccination centre in the Fens says it will have a plentiful supply next week – but not enough patients to receive them.

Doddington Vaccination Centre is providing first doses to patients from a group of local GP surgeries.

But the centre admitted last night that “sadly we are unable to fill our planned clinics on Tuesday March 23 and Wednesday March 24”.

The centre says it has 2,000 vaccines arriving on Monday but are only allowed to book the over 50s and those deemed clinically extremely vulnerable (CEV) for first doses.

“We have done so many, we simply have no patients to book anymore,” says the clinic.

You may also want to watch:

“We are being prevented from offering vaccines to under 50’s and from offering second doses.

“This is out of our control and being mandated by the NHS.”

It added that the weekend clinics are not affected and will be going ahead as planned “so looking forward to seeing lots of people over the weekend”.

Second doses will start week beginning April 5.

The decision has provoked an outcry on the Facebook page set up by the centre to provide up to date news.

“It’s crazy to waste the vaccine when supplies are going to be short next month,” wrote one.

“There’s so many of us still needing and wanting the vaccine let alone those older people who need second doses.

“Not your fault but madness.”

Another posted: “Politics gone mad! Appreciate it’s not your fault, but it’s really depressing now.”

Under 50s are likely to have to wait until May before their first jabs are offered.