Published: 5:02 PM July 22, 2021 Updated: 5:19 PM July 22, 2021

The new roving vaccination vehicle will be operating at a number of sites across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough from tomorrow (Friday July 23). - Credit: Jo Hobson

People aged 18 and over will be able to access Covid-19 vaccinations from a roving vaccination vehicle across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough from tomorrow (Friday July 23).

Thanks to the generosity of St. John Ambulance, the service will be an addition to the walk-in clinics and booked appointments already available.

Chief Executive for Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, Matthew Winn, said: “St. John Ambulance has generously loaned us a mobile treatment centre vehicle and we’ll be using it to visit specially chosen sites across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough where vaccine uptake has been lower than average.

“Millions of people are now benefiting from protection from the virus and all NHS COVID vaccines are highly effective against the Delta strain and other forms of the virus circulating in the UK.

"A recent study showed they have reduced hospital attendance by 94 percent.

“Our roving vehicle provides an additional opportunity for even more people to access their first or second Pfizer vaccination easily and conveniently.”

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) Chair and local GP, Dr Gary Howsam, added: "Vaccines are safe and effective and I’d encourage anyone who is eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, to visit our roving vaccination vehicle and have their jab in a relaxed environment in the heart of their community.

“Getting the vaccine is the single most important step we can take to protect ourselves, our families and our communities against COVID-19.”

The roving vaccination vehicle will be parked at the following sites, delivering the Pfizer vaccine only: