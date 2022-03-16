Local health chiefs and GPs across the county are urging visitors to healthcare locations to continue following Covid safety measures when accessing health services across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

Visitors attending GP surgeries and hospitals are asked to wear a face covering on site (unless exempt.) Visitors are also advised to practice good hand hygiene and keep a safe distance from others.



While nationally wearing a face mask is no longer a rule, this is not the case in healthcare settings.

Dr Anthony Gunstone, a GP in Ely, said, “Despite the easing of Covid restrictions the disease has not gone away. Every day there are people coming into GP practices and hospitals who have weak or compromised immune systems and they still need protecting. We urge you to think of other patients and staff who still need to be kept safe.”

Similarly, local hospitals are also seeing people visiting their premises without a face mask.

Nicola Ayton, chief operating officer for CUH said: “Controlling Covid infection in our hospitals remains a top priority as it reduces the risk to vulnerable patients and keeps our staff safe and able to carry out their day to day roles. This means mask wearing, social distancing and hand hygiene is vital for everyone coming in to our hospitals.

“In the last few weeks we have seen the number of patients with Covid rising. We are caring for 68 patients with Covid today, with seven seriously ill in intensive care.

“For CUH, the pandemic is not over and we urge everyone to continue to support and follow the rules on mask wearing in our hospitals.”

Visiting restrictions still apply across hospitals, with people advised to check the latest guidance before travelling to see their loved one