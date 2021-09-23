News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Volunteers needed for survey investigating the impact of Covid-19

Katie Woodcock

Published: 3:37 PM September 23, 2021    Updated: 3:48 PM September 23, 2021
The survey allows researchers to find out how different people coped during the pandemic and recent lockdowns.

- Credit: CPFT

Individuals are invited to take part in an online survey to share how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting their mental health and wellbeing. 

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust (CPFT) is reaching out to find more volunteers before the survey closes on September 30. 

CPFT is collaborating with Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust in a global study to investigate the psychological impact of coronavirus. 

Results will find out how different people coped during the pandemic and recent lockdowns. 

CPFT research nurse, Siobhan Coleman, said: “Your responses will help us learn what enables different people to cope, and what is causing wellbeing problems, affecting emotions and behaviour.

“If you took part last year, we really want to hear from you again to understand what may have changed."

Anyone over 16 can take part in the survey; you do not have to answer all the questions. 

The survey can be accessed directly here.

