Have your say on care homes in new survey
- Credit: Healthwatch Cambridgeshire
A health and social care service is reaching out to individuals asking them to participate in a survey surrounding life in local care homes.
Healthwatch Cambridgeshire wants to hear from residents and their friends and relatives on whether the lifting of visiting restrictions to care homes is making a difference.
The Government’s new guidance has removed limits on visitors and underlines the importance of essential visitors for every resident.
A spokesperson said: “So far, feedback has shown a mixed picture, especially around visiting.
“Some families have been happy with visiting arrangements and many other aspects of care.
“Others have said that trying to become an ‘essential care giver’ for their loved one has been difficult or is just not recognised".
Healthwatch would also like to hear how things are changing at local care homes and if residents are getting the vital care and companionship visits they need.
You can take part in the survey here.
Most Read
- 1 Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after B1098 crash
- 2 Multiple emergency services at scene after B1098 crash
- 3 Cambridgeshire individual diagnosed with Covid-19 Omicron variant
- 4 Four charged with modern slavery crimes on one woman
- 5 Family pleased with 'huge reaction' thanks to charity Christmas lights
- 6 Dental practice plan move to business park
- 7 Isabella, 10, impresses to win top prize ahead of Whittlesey Extravaganza
- 8 Trainspotters catch Duchess of Sutherland whistling through Fens
- 9 Tributes paid to 'beloved husband' killed crossing road
- 10 Man who died in St Neots crash is named