A health and social care service is reaching out to individuals asking them to participate in a survey surrounding life in local care homes.

Healthwatch Cambridgeshire wants to hear from residents and their friends and relatives on whether the lifting of visiting restrictions to care homes is making a difference.

The Government’s new guidance has removed limits on visitors and underlines the importance of essential visitors for every resident.

A spokesperson said: “So far, feedback has shown a mixed picture, especially around visiting.

“Some families have been happy with visiting arrangements and many other aspects of care.

“Others have said that trying to become an ‘essential care giver’ for their loved one has been difficult or is just not recognised".

Healthwatch would also like to hear how things are changing at local care homes and if residents are getting the vital care and companionship visits they need.

You can take part in the survey here.