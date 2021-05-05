Published: 5:07 PM May 5, 2021 Updated: 5:08 PM May 5, 2021

Healthwatch Cambridgeshire wants to hear from residents across the county about delays to hospital services due to Covid-19. - Credit: PA

Independent health and care watchdogs Healthwatch Cambridgeshire want to hear from those across the county on hospital waiting lists.

Hospitals across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough are having to make tough decisions after delays and cancellations due to Covid-19.

A spokesperson for Healthwatch Cambridgeshire said: “It’s going to take time to restore local services – and deal with the backlog.

“And it means local people are waiting longer for non-urgent treatments and procedures as well as tests and appointments.

“Is your operation or treatment on pause or are you waiting to be seen? We want to hear how you are coping with the delays.”

Feedback will go back to NHS decision-makers so that they understand what’s important to local people who are waiting.

Healthwatch wants to hear:

What the wait has been like for you, a loved one or someone you care for?

Are you getting all the information you need to help you stay safe and well while you wait?

Is a local group or voluntary organisation giving you support to manage the wait?

Do you know what to do if you become unwell?

What could make the wait easier for you?

To share your views, visit: www.healthwatchcambridgeshire.co.uk/share-your-views or call Healthwatch on 0330 355 1285.