Level 3 Hot Weather Alert in the Fens as region expected to be hotter than Ibiza and Athens as temperatures reach 36C in three-day heat wave

Cambridgeshire is to be hit by a three-day heat wave this week where you can expect weather hotter than Ibiza and Athens. Picture: Google Weather / Met Office Archant

A level 3 hot weather warning alert has been issued in the East of England as Cambridgeshire is set to scorch at 36C this week during a three-day heat wave.

Heat graph in Cambridgeshire. Picture: WXCharts.com Heat graph in Cambridgeshire. Picture: WXCharts.com

Make sure you've got your sun cream as sizzling high temperatures will hit the region this Thursday (July 25) - making it hotter than Ibiza and Athens.

The Met Office has declared a Hot Weather Alert Level 3 until Friday, July 26 with a 90 per cent chance people in Cambridgeshire may suffer health effects due to the heat.

Val Thomas, consultant in public health at Cambridgeshire County Council, said: "While hot weather is enjoyable for most people, for some it is challenging.

Tips from Cambridgeshire County Council: • Look out for others, especially older people, young children and babies and those with underlying health conditions. • Shade or cover windows that are exposed to direct sunlight during the day, and open windows at night when the temperature has dropped. • Drink plenty of water as sugary, alcoholic and caffeinated drinks, including tea and coffee, can make you more dehydrated. • Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals. • Try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm. • Walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a hat, if you have to go out in the heat. • Avoid physical exertion in the hottest parts of the day. • Wear light, loose fitting cotton clothes. • Make sure you take water with you if you are travelling.

"As the heat wave arrives in Cambridgeshire, we're asking people be alert and look out for those at risk from high temperatures.

"If you see someone feeling dizzy, weak, anxious or have intense thirst and headache, move them to a cool place as soon as possible and give them some water or juice to rehydrate

"If their symptoms continue, seek further medical advice from your pharmacist or doctor."

The UK-wide heat graph for Thursday, July 25. Picture: WXCharts.com The UK-wide heat graph for Thursday, July 25. Picture: WXCharts.com

March, Wisbech and Ely are set to experience the 36C heat - the heat wave spreads out into Chatteris, Doddington, Littleport and Soham.

BBC Weather has also warned people to brace for the "record-breaking temperatures" this week as high pressure from Northern African air heads to the UK.

Although Thursday is set to sizzle, the Met Office has warned of a "risk of showers or thunderstorms" as we move into the weekend.

March, Wisbech and Ely are set to sizzle in 36C heat on Thursday, July 25. Picture: Met Office March, Wisbech and Ely are set to sizzle in 36C heat on Thursday, July 25. Picture: Met Office

They said Thursday to Saturday will "remain hot and humid with a risk of showers or thunderstorms.

"There is some uncertainty for Saturday with further thundery showers possible, but sunshine is also likely."

Paul Gundersen, chief meteorologist, said: "The UK will experience another pulse of high temperatures this week, with the possibility of records being broken for not only July but also all-time records.

Yellow thunderstorm warnings are in place in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Met Office Yellow thunderstorm warnings are in place in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Met Office

"As well as high temperatures during the day, overnight temperatures will also be notably warm and could also break records.

"Conditions will feel much more comfortable for all by the time we get to Friday."

A yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for the beginning of the week leading up to Thursday's sizzling temperatures.

The Met Office said: "Scattered thunderstorms moving north tonight and early Wednesday could lead to some power cuts and travel delays."

